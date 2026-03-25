Jay-Z finally opens up on the long-time feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar

Hip-hop legend Jay-Z has finally broken his silence regarding the highly publicised feud between rappers Kendrick Lamar and Drake, confessing he believes the culture of “battling” may have finally reached a point where it is causing more damage than it is worth. In a rare and honest interview this Tuesday, the Brooklyn-born rapper stated he believes the rise of social media and the involvement of families have caused a decline in the “spirit of competition.”
Jay-Z stated while battling is one of the four core foundation pillars of hip-hop music, he believes the current feud between Kendrick and Drake went too far. “It’s too far. It’s bringing people’s kids in it. I don’t like that,” stated Shawn. The hip-hop mogul went on to express he believes the current state of hip-hop and the rise of modern technology have caused a decline in the ability of the public to “move on,” resulting in permanent “character assassinations.” He even went as far as to ask if battling should even be a part of hip-hop culture at all.
The tension between the two artists came to a fever pitch when Kendrick was booked to headline the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show, a booking that Jay-Z helped facilitate. When rumors of a conspiracy to undermine the career of the Canadian rapper surfaced, Jay-Z came to his defense, insisting that the booking was merely a professional one. “I chose the guy that was having a monster year,” he clarified, dismissing rumours that the booking was a conspiracy against Drake.
The aftermath of the beef still remains tied up in the courts. Following the record-breaking success of Not Like Us, which swept the Grammys for 2025, Drake initiated a lawsuit against Universal Music Group for defamation and the use of bots. Even though a judge threw out the case last October, a new appeal was filed in January 2026. For Jay-Z, the negative publicity that has continued to plague the genre may have been a price that was too high for the amount of music that was created.