Drake's son's mother Sophie marries Muay Thai fighter Efe Caliskan

Sophie Brussaux, the mother of Drake's only son, is now married to a professional Muay Thai fighter, Efe Caliskan, in Canada. The wedding took place during Father’s Day weekend in a ceremony held on Sunday, with the presence of close family members and friends.

Wedding details and past ties with Drake

Sophie Brussaux's engagement ring was a 7-carat pear-shaped diamond ring by Zaid Jewels. The wedding was held in the North York area of Toronto, and there were some close family members and friends around. Efe Caliskan had recently made his debut in MMA in Canada and won a fight via a unanimous decision victory.