Drake's son's mother Sophie marries Muay Thai fighter Efe Caliskan

Sophie Brussaux, the mother of Drake's only son, is now married to a professional Muay Thai fighter, Efe Caliskan, in Canada. The wedding took place during Father’s Day weekend in a ceremony held on Sunday, with the presence of close family members and friends.
Sophie Brussaux's engagement ring was a 7-carat pear-shaped diamond ring by Zaid Jewels. The wedding was held in the North York area of Toronto, and there were some close family members and friends around. Efe Caliskan had recently made his debut in MMA in Canada and won a fight via a unanimous decision victory.
Drake and Sophie were never in any kind of committed relationship prior to or after their pregnancy. In 2018, Drake was proven to be the father of Adonis via paternity testing. Sophie Brussaux became popular through Pusha T’s 2018 diss song The Story of Adidon. The rapper then spoke about the incident on his album Scorpion in the track March 14, where he rapped, "She's not my lover like Billie Jean, but the kid is mine. We only met two times."
Since then, Drake and Sophie have continued to maintain a cooperative parenting arrangement. Adonis has been seen accompanying Drake to basketball games and other social functions. In October 2025, they marked his 8th birthday with a cowboy-themed birthday bash. Drake later said on a livestream with BenDaDonn that Adonis “isn’t a mini-me anymore,” and added that he’s “so good” at soccer. The pair continue to co-parent closely.
Drake’s future project currently revolves around an upcoming album era named Iceman. The album has already been teased quite a bit via the album rollout through YouTube livestreams, singles, and promotional antics in Toronto.
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