Joe Manganiello reveals decade-long battle with deadly mystery illness in new memoir

For someone whose career has long been built on physicality, the psychological toll may have been just as brutal. Manganiello admitted the illness pushed him into one of the darkest stretches of his life, calling it “the most brutally difficult time” he has ever endured.

Joe’s account is messy, frightening, unresolved, and painfully human. There was no miracle cure montage. The actor says the experience eventually led him beyond traditional medicine and toward alternative healing practices, spirituality, and ancestry research — themes that reportedly shape much of Bloodlines. His story strips away the illusion of invincibility that Hollywood often sells alongside fame.

It also reframes the public perception of the actor himself. For years, Joe Manganiello was viewed as the archetypal alpha male celebrity — six-foot-five, gym-built, effortlessly charismatic. Meanwhile, behind the scenes, he was navigating chronic illness while cameras continued rolling.