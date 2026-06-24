Nafisa Ali climbs to 11,000 feet near Rohtang Pass amid cancer battle

Nafisa Ali is out climbing mountains at age 69. The actor, activist and former beauty queen has completed an 11,000-foot trek near Rohtang Pass. And she did it while continuing her battle with cancer.

Nafisa Ali shares photos from 11,000-foot Himalayan trek amid ongoing cancer journey

Nafisa shared glimpses from the high-altitude trek on social media, looking radiant against the rugged Himalayan backdrop. Dressed in practical trekking gear and flashing her trademark fearless smile. For many, the images were inspiring. For others, slightly humbling. Because while the average person complains about climbing stairs after lunch, Nafisa Ali is scaling Himalayan terrain at nearly 70 while battling cancer.