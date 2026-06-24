Nafisa Ali climbs to 11,000 feet near Rohtang Pass amid cancer battle

Nafisa Ali is out climbing mountains at age 69. The actor, activist and former beauty queen has completed an 11,000-foot trek near Rohtang Pass. And she did it while continuing her battle with cancer.
Nafisa shared glimpses from the high-altitude trek on social media, looking radiant against the rugged Himalayan backdrop. Dressed in practical trekking gear and flashing her trademark fearless smile. For many, the images were inspiring. For others, slightly humbling. Because while the average person complains about climbing stairs after lunch, Nafisa Ali is scaling Himalayan terrain at nearly 70 while battling cancer.
The veteran star has long been candid about her health journey. Since revealing her cancer diagnosis in 2018, she has documented her treatment, recovery and emotional struggles. That spirit was fully visible during the Rohtang trek. At 11,000 feet, the terrain is not forgiving. The thin mountain air, unpredictable weather and physically demanding routes challenge even experienced trekkers. Yet the yesteryear actress appeared energised by the climb, embracing the mountains.
Over the years, Nafisa has worn many hats — actor, national swimming champion, political activist, cancer warrior, grandmother and outspoken public figure. Social media quickly flooded with admiration after photos from the trek surfaced online, with fans praising her courage and stamina. She wrote in the caption, “At 11,000 feet - near Rotang - with Adil ( my son in law ) and Aamair pushing me up the rocks I finally made it up to the car. It was too much fun”. In another post she said, “Trekking at 11,000 feet for a super picnic with friends and family . See me being helped by my son in law and grandson helping me down the track . It made me feel brand new after surgery and my many chemos .”
Serious illness often forces people into a smaller version of life. Nafisa Ali seems determined to expand hers. The mountains demand grit from everyone equally. And at 69, amid an ongoing cancer battle, Nafisa Ali showed she still has plenty of it.
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