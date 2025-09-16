Nafisa Ali shares a heartfelt note about resuming her chemotherapy as surgery isn't working

Veteran actor and former beauty queen Nafisa Ali continues to face her cancer journey with strength and resilience. After briefly halting chemotherapy to undergo a surgical procedure, the 68-year-old has now resumed treatment as the illness advances, making surgery no longer an option.
In 2018, Nafisa was diagnosed with stage 3 peritoneal and ovarian cancer, which mainly affects the tissues of the ovary and the lining of the abdominal cavity. In an emotional Instagram post, Nafisa shared the immense bravery required to battle such a formidable disease.
She also penned a touching message dedicated to her children, highlighting the strength of family bonds. She wrote, “One day my children asked, 'Who will we turn to when you're gone?' I told them, ‘Turn to each other. That is my greatest gift, siblings who share the same love and memories. Protect one another, and remember: your bond is stronger than anything life can bring”.
She captioned the post revealing her treatment update saying, “A new chapter in my journey from today. I had my PET scan yesterday… so back to chemotherapy as surgery is not possible. Believe me I love life.” An emotional message that took her fans by surprise. Many of them offered their regrets and expressed their sadness while others gave her strength through this difficult journey of hers.
One user wrote, “I am so so sorry to hear that but you are a fighter Nafisa and loaded with positivity!!! I wish you all the strength and love from all of us !!” Another added, “Believe me, I have followed your journey and think of you often. I was diagnosed recently. My heart dropped when I read this. But you have smiled through it, we have to think positive. Please look into alternate medicine if you can please.” Encouraging her strength and resilience another user commented, “Your positivity is truly inspiring. Sending you lots of strength and positive thoughts during this time. You’ve got this “.
Nafisa has been a woman of many talents, her journey across diverse fields from sports and beauty to acting reflects her relentless spirit and remarkable versatility. She made her acting debut in Shyam Benegal’s acclaimed film Junoon. As India’s national swimming champion from 1972 to 1974, she showcased exceptional athletic prowess. In 1976, Nafisa won the prestigious Eve’s Weekly Miss India title and went on to represent India at the Miss International pageant.
