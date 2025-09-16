Nafisa Ali shares a heartfelt note about resuming her chemotherapy as surgery isn't working

Veteran actor and former beauty queen Nafisa Ali continues to face her cancer journey with strength and resilience. After briefly halting chemotherapy to undergo a surgical procedure, the 68-year-old has now resumed treatment as the illness advances, making surgery no longer an option.

From beauty queen to fighter: Nafisa Ali’s inspiring cancer journey

In 2018, Nafisa was diagnosed with stage 3 peritoneal and ovarian cancer, which mainly affects the tissues of the ovary and the lining of the abdominal cavity. In an emotional Instagram post, Nafisa shared the immense bravery required to battle such a formidable disease.

She also penned a touching message dedicated to her children, highlighting the strength of family bonds. She wrote, “One day my children asked, 'Who will we turn to when you're gone?' I told them, ‘Turn to each other. That is my greatest gift, siblings who share the same love and memories. Protect one another, and remember: your bond is stronger than anything life can bring”.

She captioned the post revealing her treatment update saying, “A new chapter in my journey from today. I had my PET scan yesterday… so back to chemotherapy as surgery is not possible. Believe me I love life.” An emotional message that took her fans by surprise. Many of them offered their regrets and expressed their sadness while others gave her strength through this difficult journey of hers.