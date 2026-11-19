Wearing inspired or revisiting dresses are too mainstream now, but did Hailey Bieber just bring out the original Yohji Yamamoto Spring Summer 98 look that was once worn by Carolyn Bassette Kennedy? In an event yesterday, Hailey was spotted wearing a similar outfit and the internet can't stop talking about the same.
Hailey Bieber's look from yesterday was a finely-tailored one. Her ensemble boasted of a black mandarin-collar jacket with a pinched waist and a split hem, plus a row of matching buttons dotting the front. Paired with a cream linen midi skirt hugged Hailey's legs.
For accessories, she matched the jacket with a pair of black leather pumps and one of Carolyn Bessette’s favourite finishing touches: An acetate headband.
Back in 1998, Carolyn famously wore this look, when she attended the Robin Hood Foundation benefit with her husband, former US President John F. Kennedy Jr., at the 26th Street Armory in New York City. For the occasion, she tied her hair back into a ponytail, with a side parting and went sans jewellery.
Interestingly, this archival ensemble was loaned to Ryan Murphy's production of Love Story for Sarah Pidgeon, but it didn't make the final cut.
The internet didn't seem to have been very happy about this look recreation. While one wrote: "she made it look like aritzia", another wrote: "All these girls cosplay Carolyn until it’s time to talk politics & standing for something," to someone even writing: "All she does is copying someone. No personality. Insecure."
Yet this was a few Hailey fans too! From writing: "This is exactly the kind of woman I envision. Congratulations, girl, you made me cry, damn it" to "cool af" to someone even writing: "Hailey looks better". Someone even wrote: "Hailey is gorgeous and the outfit is straight out of drag, but it’s iconic because CBK wore it. On H it just looks like a copy-paste and not something in her style, but hey, she looked gorgeous and her face card is flawless."
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