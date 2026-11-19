Wearing inspired or revisiting dresses are too mainstream now, but did Hailey Bieber just bring out the original Yohji Yamamoto Spring Summer 98 look that was once worn by Carolyn Bassette Kennedy? In an event yesterday, Hailey was spotted wearing a similar outfit and the internet can't stop talking about the same.

How does the Yohji Yamamoto Spring Summer 98 look on Hailey Bieber?

Hailey Bieber's look from yesterday was a finely-tailored one. Her ensemble boasted of a black mandarin-collar jacket with a pinched waist and a split hem, plus a row of matching buttons dotting the front. Paired with a cream linen midi skirt hugged Hailey's legs.

For accessories, she matched the jacket with a pair of black leather pumps and one of Carolyn Bessette’s favourite finishing touches: An acetate headband.