The Dostana actress also shared other glimpses from the family getaway. One of the pictures showed Priyanka posing with Malti, while another captured the mother-daughter duo enjoying their time at the beach. Malti was also seen drawing on the beach, making sand art during the outing. Another photograph featured Priyanka’s mother, Madhu Chopra, relaxing by the beach. For the caption, Priyanka wrote, "Lately... In the thick of it.. but in a dream location #Bluefly Sound on.”

Priyanka, who lives in Los Angeles with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie, often makes efforts to keep her daughter connected to her Indian roots and traditions. From celebrating Indian festivals such as Diwali to introducing her to traditional prayers like the Gayatri Mantra, the actress has shared several glimpses of how she embraces Indian culture with her daughter while living abroad.

Earlier, on the occasion of Diwali, Priyanka had shared a series of family pictures featuring her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie. Sharing the photographs, she captioned them, “Some camera roll favourites from this Diwali. Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali.”