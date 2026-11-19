Speaking about her upcoming project, the Ranveer Singh-starrer Pralay, Ananya said, "It's going to be a spectacle, and I hope and pray that people like it, but beyond that, it's in God's hands and it's in people's hands."

Ananya has diversified her entrepreneurial portfolio with Ikai Asai, a luxury lifestyle and design brand that draws on Indian craftsmanship and cultural influences; Birla Cosmetics, her venture into the beauty and personal care industry, and Birla AI Labs, which focuses on exploring opportunities in artificial intelligence and emerging technologies.

From music to films

Before entering film production, Ananya pursued a career as a singer-songwriter. She made her music debut in 2016 with Livin’ the Life and went on to release English-language singles, including Meant to Be, Cuffed and Better. She also collaborated with AR Rahman on Hindustani Way, India's cheer song for the Tokyo Olympics.