Businesswoman and singer Ananya Birla is expanding her presence in the entertainment industry as the head of Birla Studios, which is backing actor Ranveer Singh's upcoming film Pralay. Speaking on Karan Johar's celebrity chat show Koffee with Karan, Ananya described the zombie thriller, directed by Jai Mehta, as a “spectacle”.
Ananya, 32, is the daughter of industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman of the Aditya Birla Group. Her father’s wealth was estimated at $23.2 billion (Rs 2.17 lakh crore) in Forbes’ 2026 India rich list.
Ananya is an entrepreneur with interests in financial services, beauty, design and entertainment. She founded Svatantra Microfin at 17, with the aim of expanding access to financial services for women in rural India. She has since taken on leadership responsibilities across businesses associated with the Aditya Birla Group and launched ventures of her own, including Birla Studios.
Her move into film production began with Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga, starring Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari and Vedang Raina. The film marked her debut as a producer. On Koffee with Karan, she said she was proud to have collaborated with Ali.
Speaking about her upcoming project, the Ranveer Singh-starrer Pralay, Ananya said, "It's going to be a spectacle, and I hope and pray that people like it, but beyond that, it's in God's hands and it's in people's hands."
Ananya has diversified her entrepreneurial portfolio with Ikai Asai, a luxury lifestyle and design brand that draws on Indian craftsmanship and cultural influences; Birla Cosmetics, her venture into the beauty and personal care industry, and Birla AI Labs, which focuses on exploring opportunities in artificial intelligence and emerging technologies.
Before entering film production, Ananya pursued a career as a singer-songwriter. She made her music debut in 2016 with Livin’ the Life and went on to release English-language singles, including Meant to Be, Cuffed and Better. She also collaborated with AR Rahman on Hindustani Way, India's cheer song for the Tokyo Olympics.
In May 2024, she announced that she was stepping away from music, saying that balancing it with her business commitments had become increasingly difficult. On Johar’s show, she described the music career as something that had not worked out as she had hoped. "Tried my hands at music, it didn’t work out; not the way I wanted to work out," she admitted candidly.
The Birla family’s business history dates to the 19th century, when Seth Shiv Narayan Birla began trading in cotton in Pilani, Rajasthan. The family expanded under industrialist and freedom movement supporter Ghanshyam Das Birla, building interests across sectors including textiles, aluminium, cement and chemicals.
Ananya’s grandfather, Aditya Vikram Birla, took the businesses overseas. After his death in 1995, Kumar Mangalam Birla assumed leadership of the group at 28 and continued its expansion. Ananya and her brother, Aryaman Vikram Birla, represent the next generation of the family’s business leadership.
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