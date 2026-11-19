After businesswoman Ananya Birla revealed on celebrity chat show Koffee with Karan that she had received multiple marriage proposals from the same wealthy industrialist family despite turning down the first one, social media users have been speculating whether she was referring to the Ambanis.

Ananya Birla's marriage proposal revelation sparks Ambani speculation

During an appearance on Koffee with Karan alongside actress Ananya Panday, host Karan Johar asked Birla whether she had ever received a marriage proposal from a wealthy industrialist family. Her response prompted social media users to speculate that she was referring to the Ambani family and their son, Anant Ambani.

"A big proposal comes in multiple times from the same person. It comes in often," Birla said, refusing to disclose the person's identity. "My mom and dad get very upset every time the proposal comes in because once you have said no, it's a no," she added.

"But the wedding might be fun," quipped Karan. Birla, however, dismissed the view, prompting him to move on to the next question.

Neither Birla nor Karan named any individual or family during the conversation.

"OMG, did the Ambani family send marriage proposals for their son Anant Ambani to Ananya Birla TWICE and get rejected both times?," wrote an X user while sharing a clip from the episode.