After businesswoman Ananya Birla revealed on celebrity chat show Koffee with Karan that she had received multiple marriage proposals from the same wealthy industrialist family despite turning down the first one, social media users have been speculating whether she was referring to the Ambanis.
During an appearance on Koffee with Karan alongside actress Ananya Panday, host Karan Johar asked Birla whether she had ever received a marriage proposal from a wealthy industrialist family. Her response prompted social media users to speculate that she was referring to the Ambani family and their son, Anant Ambani.
"A big proposal comes in multiple times from the same person. It comes in often," Birla said, refusing to disclose the person's identity. "My mom and dad get very upset every time the proposal comes in because once you have said no, it's a no," she added.
"But the wedding might be fun," quipped Karan. Birla, however, dismissed the view, prompting him to move on to the next question.
Neither Birla nor Karan named any individual or family during the conversation.
"OMG, did the Ambani family send marriage proposals for their son Anant Ambani to Ananya Birla TWICE and get rejected both times?," wrote an X user while sharing a clip from the episode.
"If it is #Anant then my guy dodged whole sniper bullet," wrote another.
"Birla must be old money. They look down on Bimbanis," commented a third.
The episode also featured Ananya Panday and Birla playing games and answering personal questions. Panday said she dislikes every other Ananya in the world, except singer Ananya Birla.
During a round of ‘Sip It If You've Done It’, Birla revealed that she had once got an entire venue cleared for a private date.
Shanaya Kapoor also made a surprise appearance on the show. She was asked to come up with a line that could work in both a boardroom and a bedroom. She and Panday also spoke about their admiration for actor Ranveer Singh. When asked about the most ‘un-Birla’ thing about her, Birla revealed that she never carries money.
The celebrity chat show is currently in its ninth and final season. Johar confirmed when the season premiered in October this year that he would not return with another season.
Salman Khan was the first guest this season, followed by Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, and Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra.
New episodes of Koffee with Karan Season 9 premiere every Wednesday at 7 pm on JioHotstar.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.