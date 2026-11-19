Beyond the extravagant wristwear, Naslen shared that Suriya looked after him like a son throughout filming. During high-octane action sequences, Suriya personally checked that Naslen was wearing all his necessary safety gear before every single shot.

Directed by Jithu Madhavan, Scene arrived in cinemas on 6 November and marked Naslen’s Tamil debut as Eeswaran, a ruthless contract killer. Casting the young star against type was a deliberate move by Jithu. "I had watched his films and I didn't want to present him in the same way audiences had seen him before. I felt this role in Scene would ask him to do something different," Jithu explained, adding that Naslen is "an exceptional and exceptionally intelligent artist" whose talent will soon reach far beyond South India.

Suriya had previously praised Naslen at the film’s audio launch for his emotional timing and for effortlessly dubbing his own Tamil lines. Industry peers have echoed the applause, with Mahesh Babu hailing the film on X as "cool, smart and so much fun" and calling both leads "fantastic". Meanwhile, filmmaker Atlee lauded Naslen’s screen presence, describing him as a "superstar in the making". With a box office smash and a classic Cartier on his wrist, Naslen’s crossover moment is officially underway.