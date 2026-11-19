Dolly Parton's niece Danielle Parton paid a personal tribute to the late singer at the 2026 CMA Awards by wearing a dress originally created for her aunt. Danielle attended the 60th annual ceremony at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on 18 November in the white-and-gold gown, which Dolly had tried on but never got the opportunity to wear for its intended occasion.

The long-sleeved dress featured a plunging neckline, gold detailing and a sparkling fringe skirt. Danielle paired the outfit with gold boots and a silver necklace, completing a look that carried a special connection to her aunt's music and legacy.

Danielle Parton wears Dolly Parton's dress at CMA Awards

Speaking in an interview ahead of the ceremony, Danielle revealed that the dress had been made for Dolly to wear in connection with her song Light of a Clear Blue Morning. The track recently received a Grammy nomination in a collaborative version featuring Lainey Wilson, Miley Cyrus, Queen Latifah and Reba McEntire. She added that Dolly had tried on the dress but never worn it for the occasion it was designed for. Danielle said she would wear it to honour her aunt, describing the opportunity as special.