Do you know Sharad Kapoor has a connection with a former Kolkata chief minister? Viral videos showing the Josh actor using a walker and appealing for work have brought fresh attention to his personal history, including his past romantic link to Koel Basu, the granddaughter of former West Bengal Chief Minister Jyoti Basu.

A past link and conflicting accounts

Born and raised in Kolkata, Sharad reportedly met Koel in 2006 at The Oberoi hotel in the city, where she worked. Several reports claim the pair got engaged and later married in 2008, though accounts differ. Hema Chaudhary, who has been assisting Sharad during his recent health struggles, stated that he and Koel only got engaged and never married.