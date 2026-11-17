Despite viral videos exploiting his vulnerable situation, Sharad remains fiercely focused on his professional revival. Close friend Hema Chaudhary, who has been assisting him, clarified that he genuinely needs work rather than charity. Sharad echoed this sentiment, confirming, "Financially, I am doing fine. I need good work, that's it. I have no shame in asking for work." He further explained that his recent financial complications stemmed from a temporarily seized bank account related to cryptocurrency sales.

The upcoming year looks incredibly promising for the resilient star. Sharad has revealed that he is already recuperating well and is scheduled to begin filming his first international Hollywood project in January. Promising his loyal fans a spectacular return, he proudly declared, "In January, I will start working like a rockstar."

With the unwavering backing of his peers and exciting new roles on the horizon, Sharad seems to be getting ready to reclaim his rightful place in the spotlight.