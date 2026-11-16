Sonu Sood helps Sharad Kapoor amid his financial crisis

Actor Sharad Kapoor has been struggling quite a lot lately and has appealed to his seniors from the film industry to help him out during his troublesome days. Responding to the actor’s emotional request, Sonu Sood has come forward to offer his support. In a recent clip, Sonu was seen chatting with Sharad at the latter’s residence.

Why did Sharad Kapoor appeal to Bollywood for help?

Of late, Sharad’s struggle to make ends meet has been making rounds on the internet. In a previously viral video, he was seen parting ways with his beloved four-legged companions because it was getting financially difficult for him to take care of his four dogs.

Following that, Sharad urged his senior colleagues from the industry to extend a helping hand as he tries to get back on his feet. He spoke in a video and said, “I appeal to the film industry; please help me. Whatever financial crisis I have, I want to work and get out of it. I really need help financially, morally, and mentally. I'm a big fan of all my senior actors. I always look at them as heroes”.

What happened to Sharad and how did he ask for help?

Hema Choudhary, a friend of Sharad, revealed that he had been bedridden for the past two to three years, following a leg injury and a brain-related ailment.

In the video that reached the actors, he said, "Kripaya meri madad karen. Mujhe kaam ki zaroorat hai. Mai apne sabhi senior actors aur apne sabhi boss se appeal karta hoon ki please meri madad kijiye. Mai apne sabhi actors ka bahut bada fan hoon aur unhone hamesha hero ki nazar se dekhta hoon." His appeal mentioned some of the biggest names in Bollywood including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and other actors.