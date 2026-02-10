Sonu Sood backs Rajpal Yadav amid cheque-bounce case, jail term

Soon after this, Bollywood's very own real life hero, Sonu Sood stepped in publicly with supportive gesture. Taking to social media, Sonu wrote, "Rajpal Yadav is a gifted actor who has given years of unforgettable work to our industry. Sometimes life turns unfair, not because of talent, but because timing can be brutal. He will be part of my film, and I believe this is the moment for all of us..producers, directors, colleagues to stand together. A small signing amount, adjustable against future work, is not charity, it’s dignity. When one of our own is going through a tough phase, the industry must remind him he’s not alone. This is how we show we are more than just an industry."

For Rajpal, the immediate priority will be navigating the legal process and stabilising his finances. But the bigger question is whether this moment triggers a wider industry response — more roles, more opportunities, and a rehabilitation of both career and confidence.

There’s also a truth beneath the headlines, that character actors like Rajpal are the spine of commercial cinema, but they rarely enjoy the financial cushioning that leading stars do. A failed personal project can undo decades of steady work. If this becomes the beginning of a comeback, it will be a familiar Hindi-film motif — the fallen performer, the unexpected ally, and the long walk back to the spotlight. In life, sometimes the interval comes late, but the second half can still surprise.