Rajpal Yadav sent to Tihar Jail: Inside the cheque bounce case that finally caught up with the comic star

Despite being granted a reprieve by the court in 2018, the Dhol actor had repeatedly violated the conditions he was supposed to fulfil. The amount he deposited into the court registry was not sufficient to discharge his liability. As of October 2025, he had only deposited ₹75 lakh (in two demand drafts). In December 2025, he again committed to paying ₹40 lakh and the remainder in early 2026. None of these were met, and the court found a pattern of delay and non-compliance with at least 20 different undertakings by the actor over time.

On February 4th, Rajpal Yadav’s request for a 1 week extension of time to raise funds was rejected by the High Court.

The actor appeared in court once again on February 5. His attorney brought in a new check for Rs 25 lakh and offered a new payment plan for the court's consideration. The court chose not to overturn their order for Rajpal to be surrendered. Rajpal Yadav surrendered to the police at Tihar Jail later on that day at 4:00 p.m. in order to complete a 6-month sentence. The High Court has now directed that the money in the custody of the Registrar General for the above-mentioned complainant company will be paid to the complainant.