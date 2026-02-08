Manoj Bajpayee reportedly takes Govinda's place in Bhagam Bhag 2

Twenty years later, the film is all set to return with a sequel, but will miss one of its original cast members: Govinda. According to reports, Bollywood's favourite, Manoj Bajpayee has been been cast alongside Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar in Bhagam Bhag 2 after Govinda reportedly made an exit.

While Govinda fans may get sad, Manoj will definitely bring a fresh perspective and nuanced humour to this comedy film.

Bhagam Bhag 2 is expected to revolve around a popular comedy trope: mistaken identities leading to hilarious situation and unmanageable chaos. The movie will bring in new storylines as old and new characters promise to offer an entertaining movie.

28-year-old Indian actor Meenakshi Chaudhary has been cast as the female lead who will be starring opposite Akshay Kumar. The young actor has previously featured in films like Lucky Baskhar (2024), Sankranthiki Vasthunam (2025), Khiladi (2022), among others. This will be her first Hindi film since her 2019 debut, Upstarts.

Filmmaker Priyadarshan will not be the one on the captain's seat for the sequel which will be directed by Raaj Shaandilya. He is known for his direction in films such as Dream Girl (2019), Dream Girl 2 (2023) and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video (2024).