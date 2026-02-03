Dhurandhar sequel titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, makers drop new poster

The makers of Dhurandhar have announced the title of the film’s sequel as Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Along with the title reveal, a striking new poster offering a glimpse into the next chapter of the high-octane blockbuster franchise.

Makers drop Dhurandhar: The Revenge poster

Ranveer took to Instagram, where he shared the poster drenched in deep, ominous red tones, instantly setting a dark and intense mood. At the centre stands the star, soaked in rain, staring straight ahead with a fierce, unflinching expression.

Behind him, carved into a blood-red wall, looms the title “THE REVENGE”, dominating the background like a warning. The date “19.03.26" is prominently displayed at the top, hinting at the film’s release date. The poster strongly hints at a darker, more ferocious chapter ahead.

Captioning the poster, Ranveer wrote: “Ab Bigadne Ka Waqt Aa Gaya Hai. Dhurandhar: The Revenge Teaser Out Today at 12:12 PM Releasing In Cinemas Worldwide on 19th March 2026 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam.”