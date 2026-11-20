When American fashion designer Tory Burch arrived in Mumbai, Isha Ambani opened the doors of Antilia for an intimate dinner that reimagined luxury hospitality. Bringing together global style heavyweights and Bollywood insiders—including Anna Wintour, Anaita Shroff Adjania, Manish Malhotra, Masaba Gupta, Shanaya Kapoor and Tamannaah Bhatia—the evening blended mid-century American glamour with botanical opulence.
Conceptualised by boutique luxury event design firm Mai Stories, the decor brought an indoor garden to life through the heart of the dining space. Guests were seated around a sweeping serpentine table curved gracefully around lush clusters of pink and purple blooms, fresh greenery and delicate glass bud vases. Overhead, rows of cascading crystal chandeliers illuminated the room, casting a warm glow across marble floors, floor-to-ceiling windows and priceless wall art.
Every place setting echoed the botanical theme, featuring custom-printed linens, Les Ottomans dinnerware, leaf-embroidered napkins and deep green taper candles. Tory later described the setting on social media as the most exquisite table she had ever seen.
For the occasion, Isha stepped away from traditional evening gowns in favour of a bespoke, dressier iteration of a look from Tory’s Spring 2027 ready-to-wear collection. Styled by Dani Michelle, the ensemble paired a dark emerald-green, full-sleeved cardigan—adorned with dimensional floral embroidery, metallic gold sequins, bronze buttons and an asymmetrical scalloped hem—with a textured powder-blue midi skirt featuring three-dimensional threadwork.
Satin Tom Ford slingbacks, emerald and coloured diamond jewellery from her personal collection, bouncy blow-dried waves by Mike Desir and dewy, understated makeup by Tanvi Chemburkar completed Isha’s effortlessly refined aesthetic.