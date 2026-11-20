Every place setting echoed the botanical theme, featuring custom-printed linens, Les Ottomans dinnerware, leaf-embroidered napkins and deep green taper candles. Tory later described the setting on social media as the most exquisite table she had ever seen.

Isha’s custom Spring 2027 runway moment

For the occasion, Isha stepped away from traditional evening gowns in favour of a bespoke, dressier iteration of a look from Tory’s Spring 2027 ready-to-wear collection. Styled by Dani Michelle, the ensemble paired a dark emerald-green, full-sleeved cardigan—adorned with dimensional floral embroidery, metallic gold sequins, bronze buttons and an asymmetrical scalloped hem—with a textured powder-blue midi skirt featuring three-dimensional threadwork.

Satin Tom Ford slingbacks, emerald and coloured diamond jewellery from her personal collection, bouncy blow-dried waves by Mike Desir and dewy, understated makeup by Tanvi Chemburkar completed Isha’s effortlessly refined aesthetic.