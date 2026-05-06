Inside Isha Ambani’s historic Sarpech: Mughal Royalty meets Met Gala 2026. Watch the video

At the Met Gala 2026, Isha Ambani turned heads with a look that blended couture and history. The standout detail? A rare Sarpech—a regal turban ornament—elegantly pinned to the back of her blouse. Rooted in the grandeur of the Mughal courts, the Sarpech evolved from the traditional kalghi, first adorned with pearls, then enriched with rubies and emeralds. It was under Emperor Akbar that diamonds entered the design, elevating it into a symbol of ultimate royal power. This isn’t just jewellery—it’s centuries of history reimagined on one of fashion’s biggest stages. Watch to explore the legacy behind Isha Ambani’s statement piece.