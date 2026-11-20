Fans claim to have uncovered a Pinterest account that may belong to Kylie Jenner. The profile, which uses the name Kristen, has attracted more than 11,000 followers while following only six accounts. Fans have connected the name to Jenner because Kristen is her middle name. The account has not been authenticated, and there is no confirmation that it belongs to her.

The discovery gained traction on social media on November 18, with users examining the profile's numerous boards and attempting to connect them to different stages of Jenner's life.

Kylie Jenner's alleged Pinterest account features Khy and Kylie Cosmetics boards

The account features a collection of boards dedicated to Jenner's businesses. These include several for her fashion label Khy, with titles such as 'khy 2027', 'khy ads', 'KHY OFFICE' and 'khy LA pop up'. Other boards focus on specific styles and fabrics, including denim, leather, lace, knitwear and suiting.

Her beauty business, Kylie Cosmetics, also features in the account, with boards titled 'cosmetics spring', 'COSMETICS CREATIVE 24', 'Swarovski collab' and 'cupid collection'. The detailed collections have led fans to speculate that the profile may have been used to organise ideas for campaigns, product launches and fashion projects.