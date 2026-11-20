Fans claim to have uncovered a Pinterest account that may belong to Kylie Jenner. The profile, which uses the name Kristen, has attracted more than 11,000 followers while following only six accounts. Fans have connected the name to Jenner because Kristen is her middle name. The account has not been authenticated, and there is no confirmation that it belongs to her.
The discovery gained traction on social media on November 18, with users examining the profile's numerous boards and attempting to connect them to different stages of Jenner's life.
The account features a collection of boards dedicated to Jenner's businesses. These include several for her fashion label Khy, with titles such as 'khy 2027', 'khy ads', 'KHY OFFICE' and 'khy LA pop up'. Other boards focus on specific styles and fabrics, including denim, leather, lace, knitwear and suiting.
Her beauty business, Kylie Cosmetics, also features in the account, with boards titled 'cosmetics spring', 'COSMETICS CREATIVE 24', 'Swarovski collab' and 'cupid collection'. The detailed collections have led fans to speculate that the profile may have been used to organise ideas for campaigns, product launches and fashion projects.
The account also contains several boards dedicated to Jenner's children, Stormi and Aire. These include 'Stormi hair', 'Stormi party 2', 'Stormi birthday 2' and 'stormi 4th birthday'.
Other boards appear to reference Jenner's family and social circle, including collections named after her sister Kendall Jenner and friends Stassie Karanikolaou and Yris Palmer. There are also boards dedicated to the Met Gala, Oscars and Golden Globes, including one titled 'Kylie met 2026'.
The profile's apparent timeline has added to the speculation. Fans have noticed that two boards dedicated to Jordyn Woods have not been updated for several years, with their last activity reportedly dating back to around the time the former friends fell out in 2019.
However, some social media users have questioned whether the account is actually managed by Jenner. The professional nature of several boards has prompted suggestions that it could belong to someone on her creative or styling team. One of the collections, 'Kylie met 2026', is also reportedly shared with another Pinterest account.
The identity of the person behind the profile remains unconfirmed. However, the discovery has nevertheless sparked considerable curiosity among fans, who continue to examine its boards for clues about Jenner's personal and professional life.
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