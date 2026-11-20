The Kardashian-Jenner family is no stranger to elaborate beauty upgrades, both surgical and non-invasive. Kris Jenner recently revealed that she undergoes a vaginal laser treatment. In the November 19 episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, the 71-year-old momager discussed the procedure while having lunch with her best friend, Shelli Azoff, at Nate 'n Al's deli in Beverly Hills.

What is the MonaLisa Touch treatment?

While dining with best friend Shelli Azoff at Nate 'n Al's deli in Beverly Hills, Shelli asked what the rest of Kris's day entailed.

"So I am going to Dr. A's office to get a MonaLisa treatment," Kris told her friend, referring to her OB-GYN, Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi.

"And what would a MonaLisa treatment be?" Shelli asked with a smile on her face.

"A MonaLisa treatment is a laser in your vagina," Kris replie but her friend needed more details. Elaborating, Kris said the procedure "makes it really perfect and cute and other lovely things."