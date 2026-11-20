The Kardashian-Jenner family is no stranger to elaborate beauty upgrades, both surgical and non-invasive. Kris Jenner recently revealed that she undergoes a vaginal laser treatment. In the November 19 episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, the 71-year-old momager discussed the procedure while having lunch with her best friend, Shelli Azoff, at Nate 'n Al's deli in Beverly Hills.
While dining with best friend Shelli Azoff at Nate 'n Al's deli in Beverly Hills, Shelli asked what the rest of Kris's day entailed.
"So I am going to Dr. A's office to get a MonaLisa treatment," Kris told her friend, referring to her OB-GYN, Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi.
"And what would a MonaLisa treatment be?" Shelli asked with a smile on her face.
"A MonaLisa treatment is a laser in your vagina," Kris replie but her friend needed more details. Elaborating, Kris said the procedure "makes it really perfect and cute and other lovely things."
MonaLisa Touch is a vaginal laser procedure that uses fractional CO₂ laser technology. According to the treatment's official website, it is designed to address changes in vaginal tissue associated with declining oestrogen levels, particularly during menopause and after childbirth.
The treatment rehydrates and nourishes tissues, reactivating new collagen production and restoring the correct vaginal microbiome with acid pH.
According to Dr Aliabadi's website, the laser creates tiny micro-injuries that trigger the body's natural healing response.
A typical course involves three sessions, each lasting approximately five minutes, with six weeks between appointments.
But how safe are these vaginal rejuvenation treatments?
In 2018, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a warning against the marketing of energy-based devices, including lasers, for vaginal rejuvenation. The regulator cautioned that these procedures had not been approved for treating conditions such as vaginal dryness, itching and laxity, and could result in serious complications.
Although certain devices have received FDA clearance for specific gynaecological procedures, such as destroying precancerous cervical or vaginal tissue and removing genital warts, this does not amount to clearance for cosmetic vaginal rejuvenation. Cynosure, the manufacturer associated with MonaLisa Touch, was among the companies that received warning letters.
The FDA has highlighted reports of vaginal burns, scarring, chronic pain and painful intercourse following energy-based vaginal treatments.
Some reviews have also identified concerns about thermal injuries involving vaginal, rectal and bladder tissues, as well as increased pelvic pain. However, the frequency of these complications remains difficult to establish because comprehensive, long-term safety data is limited.
The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) has noted that evidence supporting the safety and effectiveness of vaginal laser treatments remains limited.
Medical opinion, however, is not entirely uniform. A gynaecologist at the Cleveland Clinic has reported that her team had not encountered persistent pain or scarring among approximately 300 patients treated with the procedure. She has also considered it an option for certain menopausal patients who cannot use or tolerate hormone therapy.
Vaginal laser procedures such as MonaLisa Touch are often marketed as solutions for vaginal dryness, discomfort and age-related changes. However, their benefits and long-term safety have not been established conclusively.
Women experiencing menopausal or postpartum vaginal symptoms should discuss evidence-based treatment options with a qualified gynaecologist before considering laser procedures. Hormone-based treatments and non-hormonal alternatives may be appropriate depending on individual medical circumstances.
The absence of downtime or claims of minimal discomfort should not be mistaken for proof of safety. Until stronger clinical evidence becomes available, vaginal laser treatments warrant careful consideration rather than being viewed as routine cosmetic procedures.
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