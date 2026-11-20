Robert Pattinson may be stepping into the world of James Bond, but reports about his personal finances suggest that his property affairs are considerably less settled. The 40-year-old British star, best known for the Twilight franchise and for playing Batman, is reportedly carrying a multi-million-dollar mortgage on a Hollywood Hills property even as he and his family continue to move between rented homes.
Robert and his fiancée, model and singer Suki Waterhouse, 34, have reportedly been living out of short-term rentals with their two-year-old daughter, moving between locations depending on their professional commitments. While Robert travels for film shoots, Suki's touring schedule has also meant that the family has struggled to establish a permanent base.
"We've been in rentals and moving every couple of months and we just haven't been home. It's been wherever we can base ourselves and wherever we can stay together as a family," Suki said.
Their recent stays have reportedly included Los Angeles, New York, New Orleans and West London. In Beverly Hills, the family is said to be staying in a rented property.
According to financial records obtained by news website OK!, Robert has a mortgage of approximately $3 million against a Hollywood Hills property that he purchased with Suki for $5.3 million.
The loan was reportedly taken out through a trust in 2022 with City National Bank, a financial institution popularly nicknamed the Bank of the Stars due to its bumper loan deals for celeb clients. The repayment schedule reportedly extends until 2052, by which time Robert will be 66.
The monthly instalments are estimated to be around $13,500. If the loan runs its full course at the reported repayment rate, the actor could pay close to $1.9 million in interest alone.
The property, a Spanish Colonial Revival-style residence dating back to 1939, reportedly has a history of celebrity ownership. Musician Beck and the creator of Gossip Girl have also been associated with the house.
The residence features three bedrooms, a plunge pool and a hedge wall and locked gates hiding it from the road. The property, however, is not used by Robert and Suki as their primary residence.
The property revelations come as Pattinson prepares to take on one of cinema's most recognisable roles. Amazon MGM Studios officially announced him as the next James Bond on November 16, 2026, making him the seventh actor to portray the iconic British spy in the official film franchise.
He succeeds Daniel Craig, who last played 007 in No Time to Die (2021). Pattinson's casting was revealed through an announcement video and a photograph of the actor in a tuxedo, shared across the franchise's official social media platforms and displayed at London's Piccadilly Circus.
The upcoming film, tentatively referred to as Bond 26, will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, with Steven Knight, creator of Peaky Blinders, writing the screenplay. Amy Pascal and David Heyman are attached as producers. The film is scheduled to arrive in theatres in 2028.
Robert, who also headlined 2022's The Batman, has described the opportunity as "the honour of a lifetime".