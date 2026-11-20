Robert Pattinson may be stepping into the world of James Bond, but reports about his personal finances suggest that his property affairs are considerably less settled. The 40-year-old British star, best known for the Twilight franchise and for playing Batman, is reportedly carrying a multi-million-dollar mortgage on a Hollywood Hills property even as he and his family continue to move between rented homes.

Suki Waterhouse opens up about the family's nomadic lifestyle

Robert and his fiancée, model and singer Suki Waterhouse, 34, have reportedly been living out of short-term rentals with their two-year-old daughter, moving between locations depending on their professional commitments. While Robert travels for film shoots, Suki's touring schedule has also meant that the family has struggled to establish a permanent base.