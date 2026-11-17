The British Royal Family reacted to Robert Pattinson being cast as the seventh James Bond, through its official social media account, sharing a message welcoming the casting choice.
“Welcome to His Majesty’s Secret Service, Mr Bond,” read the post on X, resharing the official announcement of Pattinson’s casting around 90 minutes after the official post on the James Bond franchise's official account.
The greeting is a nod to the actor’s new role as the iconic British secret agent.
Pattinson, 40, was officially announced as the next 007 on 16 November 2026. He will succeed Daniel Craig, whose five-film run as Bond ended with No Time to Die in 2021.
Pattinson will star in the 26th official film in the franchise, which will be directed by Denis Villeneuve. Steven Knight, known for creating Peaky Blinders, is writing the screenplay, while Amy Pascal and David Heyman will produce the project.
In an official statement released by Amazon MGM Studios on their website, Robert Pattinson expressed his excitement about taking on the iconic role. “James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime. I'm deeply grateful to Denis, Amy, David, Tanya, and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me. To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement,” he said.
Pattinson joins a long line of actors who have played James Bond, beginning with Sean Connery in Dr. No (1962), including George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig.
Pattinson first gained international recognition as Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire and later became a global star through The Twilight Saga. He has since worked in films such as Good Time, The Lighthouse, Tenet and The Batman.
The upcoming film will mark the beginning of a new era for the franchise under Amazon MGM Studios, which bought the creative rights of the James Bond property in 2025.