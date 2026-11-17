The British Royal Family reacted to Robert Pattinson being cast as the seventh James Bond, through its official social media account, sharing a message welcoming the casting choice.

“Welcome to His Majesty’s Secret Service, Mr Bond,” read the post on X, resharing the official announcement of Pattinson’s casting around 90 minutes after the official post on the James Bond franchise's official account.

The greeting is a nod to the actor’s new role as the iconic British secret agent.

Robert Pattinson becomes the new James Bond

Pattinson, 40, was officially announced as the next 007 on 16 November 2026. He will succeed Daniel Craig, whose five-film run as Bond ended with No Time to Die in 2021.