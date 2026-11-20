Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Dev. The couple announced the arrival of their son on November 20, sharing the happy news with fans and well-wishers on social media.
Taking to Instagram, Samantha shared a heartwarming picture of their newborn son's tiny hands nestled in his parents' palms. Announcing his name, the actress wrote, “Our beautiful baby boy. DEV NIDIMORU. The happiest our hearts have ever been.”
Several celebrities, including Ananya Panday, Tamannaah Bhatia, Varun Dhawan and Rakul Preet Singh, congratulated the couple, showering love on the post.
Samantha confirmed that she was expecting her first child with Raj in June, during a fan-meet event for her film Maa Inti Bangaaram in Hyderabad. She subsequently took to social media to share pictures of her baby bump, giving fans glimpses of her pregnancy journey.
Ahead of the baby's arrival, the couple also hosted a puja at their home. Samantha offered a glimpse of the intimate ceremony on social media, which was attended by family members and close friends.
Before her relationship with Raj, Samantha was married to actor Naga Chaitanya. The couple, who tied the knot in 2017, announced their separation in 2021. Raj, meanwhile, was previously married to Shhyamali De, with whom he parted ways in 2022.
Samantha and Raj tied the knot on December 1, 2025, in in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.
On the work front, Samantha was last seen in Maa Inti Bangaaram, which she also produced. She will next feature in Netflix's upcoming fantasy action series Rakt Bramhand – The Bloody Kingdom.
Raj is set to produce the series alongside Krishna D.K. He has also boarded Gulkanda Tales as its creator, writer and producer.
Samantha has previously collaborated with Raj and his creative partner D.K. on several projects, including the Prime Video spy thriller Citadel: Honey Bunny and the popular series The Family Man.