Ahead of the baby's arrival, the couple also hosted a puja at their home. Samantha offered a glimpse of the intimate ceremony on social media, which was attended by family members and close friends.

Before her relationship with Raj, Samantha was married to actor Naga Chaitanya. The couple, who tied the knot in 2017, announced their separation in 2021. Raj, meanwhile, was previously married to Shhyamali De, with whom he parted ways in 2022.

Samantha and Raj tied the knot on December 1, 2025, in in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.