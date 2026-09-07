Samantha Ruth Prabhu revisits Isha Foundation, shares lessons from last five years

Recently, Samantha Ruth Prabhu went back to Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore, which has been an important part of her life for many years now. She posted some of her experiences at the centre on social networking sites and expressed how much she had changed in the last five years since she started visiting the centre.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reflects on five years of her learning

While visiting there, Samantha Ruth Prabhu gave snippets of what she had done during the day at the centre. This included walking through the centre, interacting with the calves and having a meal. In addition to that, she also took part in the rituals and paid a visit to the Linga Bhairavi Temple.