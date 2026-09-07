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Samantha Ruth Prabhu revisits Isha Foundation, shares lessons from last five years

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reflects on personal growth and fresh possibilities during her return to the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore
Samantha Ruth Prabhu returns to the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore, reflecting on five years of personal growth, possibility and learning
Samantha Ruth Prabhu visits Isha Foundation during pregnancy
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2 min read

Recently, Samantha Ruth Prabhu went back to Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore, which has been an important part of her life for many years now. She posted some of her experiences at the centre on social networking sites and expressed how much she had changed in the last five years since she started visiting the centre.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reflects on five years of her learning

While visiting there, Samantha Ruth Prabhu gave snippets of what she had done during the day at the centre. This included walking through the centre, interacting with the calves and having a meal. In addition to that, she also took part in the rituals and paid a visit to the Linga Bhairavi Temple.

There is also a close association between the Linga Bhairavi Temple and the actress. Samantha and her director husband, Raj Nidimoru, got married privately at the Isha Yoga Centre in December 2025. I

In a set of photos, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a message with her fans to search for individuals and places that help them grow and develop. She reflected on the evolution she has witnessed in herself over the past five years and talked about a state where people feel they know themselves inside and out.

Samantha and Raj had known each other professionally before their relationship began
Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced her pregnancy during celebrating the success of Maa Inti Bangaaram.

She captioned it, "Find the people and places that expand you. I think at some point in life, you start believing you know who you are. This is me. These are my strengths, my limitations, my ways. This is probably as far as I go. The last five years have taught me otherwise. Every time I come here, I leave with a little more possibility. A feeling that there’s still so much more to learn, to change, to become."

Their December 2025 wedding at the Isha Yoga Centre marked another significant chapter in their relationship
She first worked with Raj and his creative partner DK on The Family Man 2 in 2021

Samantha Ruth Prabhu further elucidated on how each visit has left her with a sense of possibility. She stated that after visiting the centre, she has come back with 'a little more possibility' and has understood that there will always be more to discover and learn. "They're fuel in the tank," Samantha wrote. She added, "Find those people. Find those places. Keep becoming."

This visit is months after Samantha Ruth Prabhu made an announcement that she is pregnant this June. This was confirmed when Samantha was seen with a baby bump at the celebration of Maa Inti Bangaaram.

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