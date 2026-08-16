Samantha Ruth Prabhu to host Celebrity MasterChef Tamil; promo drops

Samantha said, “I’m incredibly excited to finally share this with everyone. Celebrity MasterChef Tamil is unlike anything I’ve done before, and that’s exactly what made it impossible to say no. Food has a wonderful way of bringing people together, creating memories, and revealing a side of you that the cameras don’t usually get to see.” The actress also added, “What I’m most excited about is watching some of our favourite Tamil celebrities step into the kitchen, take risks, make mistakes, surprise themselves, and compete with a lot more passion than you’d expect! I wish I could tell you who’s cooking, but where’s the fun in that? I can’t wait for everyone to experience what we’re cooking up.”

Celebrity MasterChef Tamil will be streamed on SonyLIV and available on Sony's recently established Tamil channel, Sony VIZHA. The TV show's and the digital release's official premiere dates have not yet been disclosed by the producers.

The actor is going through a busy and private time when the announcement is made. It comes soon after she revealed that she is expecting her first child and after the box office triumph of her movie Maa Inti Bangaaram earlier this summer.