Samantha Ruth Prabhu confirms pregnancy, announces maternity break

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has officially confirmed that she is pregnant. During a press conference to promote Maa Inti Bangaaram, the actress made the announcement. Samantha told reporters that she would be taking a 'small break' in the upcoming months and that she would be taking a temporary leave of absence from her job.
Samantha's personal life has been the subject of intense social media speculation over the past few weeks, particularly in light of her recent public appearances with a swollen belly. The rumours seem to have stopped after the statement on Thursday.
Dressed in a simple pink saree and keeping the interaction low-key, Samantha did not elaborate much further on the pregnancy, but appeared visibly emotional while thanking fans for their continued support.
For the artiste, who has spent the last few years managing a demanding job with public discourses about her personal life and health, the revelation marks a watershed moment. Samantha has remained one of the most closely watched stars in South Indian cinema since her divorce from Naga Chaitanya, with practically every public appearance receiving significant online interest. She married filmmaker Raj Nidimoru on December 1, 2025.
Social media platforms were inundated with congratulations from fans and colleagues in the industry after the press conference. Several fan clubs referred to it as 'the happiest Samantha update in years'.
Professionally, Samantha was last seen focusing on selective projects and expanding her production ambitions. Sources in the industry now expect the actor to temporarily slow down her shooting schedules over the next few months.
The internet, meanwhile, has already moved into full celebration mode. Within minutes of the announcement, Samantha began trending across platforms.
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