Samantha Ruth Prabhu confirms pregnancy, announces maternity break

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has officially confirmed that she is pregnant. During a press conference to promote Maa Inti Bangaaram, the actress made the announcement. Samantha told reporters that she would be taking a 'small break' in the upcoming months and that she would be taking a temporary leave of absence from her job.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu pregnancy news: Actress reveals she is expecting, plans short career hiatus

Samantha's personal life has been the subject of intense social media speculation over the past few weeks, particularly in light of her recent public appearances with a swollen belly. The rumours seem to have stopped after the statement on Thursday.