5 Lesser-Known Facts About Raj Nidimoru, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Husband

Here are five facts we bet you didnt know about Raj Nidimoru.

His engineering degree shows up in unexpected ways

People mention his engineering background as trivia, but it actually colours how he works. Raj tends to break down a story the way someone might break down a design problem — what fits, what doesn’t, what can be made simpler. Colleagues say his drafts often look like they’ve been pulled apart and rebuilt until they just make sense.

He spent important early years in the US

Before films happened, he lived and worked in the United States for a good stretch. Those years made him independent in a very practical way — the kind that comes from doing everything on your own in a new country. The experience broadened his tastes too, and you can see a bit of that mix in the way he treats characters and settings.

His partnership with Krishna DK started casually

The Raj–DK duo is now a brand of its own, but it didn’t begin with any big plan. They met as young engineers and became friends because they were both far from home and figuring things out. Film ideas were just part of their conversations, and eventually they decided to try making something. The rest followed slowly and naturally.