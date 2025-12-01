Did you know one of Elon Musk's sons has an Indian middle name? Here is the connection

The world knows the brilliance of Elon Musk, but did you know his son’s name was inspired by an Indian scientist? In a recent podcast, the Tesla CEO revealed that his child was named in honour of S. Chandrasekhar. Interestingly, Elon’s partner, Neuralink executive, Shivon Zilis, also has Indian heritage, adding another personal connection to the inspiration behind the name.

Elon Musk opens up about his son’s Indian name and Shivon Zilis’ roots

Speaking on Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath’s podcast, Elon Musk shared a surprising personal story. He revealed, “I'm not sure if you know this, but my partner Shivon is half Indian. One of my sons with her has the middle name ‘Sekhar,’ after Chandrasekhar.” The name was chosen to honour the Nobel Prize-winning Indian-American astrophysicist Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar.

Talking about Shivon’s roots, Elon Musk admitted that her connection to India isn’t entirely clear to him. He explained, “She grew up in Canada. She was given up for adoption when she was a baby. I think her father was an exchange student at the university or something like that.” He added about the childhood of his partner and said, “I’m not sure of the exact details, but it was kind of a situation where she was given up for adoption and grew up in Canada.”