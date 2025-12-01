Did you know one of Elon Musk's sons has an Indian middle name? Here is the connection

The world knows the brilliance of Elon Musk, but did you know his son’s name was inspired by an Indian scientist? In a recent podcast, the Tesla CEO revealed that his child was named in honour of S. Chandrasekhar. Interestingly, Elon’s partner, Neuralink executive, Shivon Zilis, also has Indian heritage, adding another personal connection to the inspiration behind the name.
Speaking on Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath’s podcast, Elon Musk shared a surprising personal story. He revealed, “I'm not sure if you know this, but my partner Shivon is half Indian. One of my sons with her has the middle name ‘Sekhar,’ after Chandrasekhar.” The name was chosen to honour the Nobel Prize-winning Indian-American astrophysicist Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar.
Talking about Shivon’s roots, Elon Musk admitted that her connection to India isn’t entirely clear to him. He explained, “She grew up in Canada. She was given up for adoption when she was a baby. I think her father was an exchange student at the university or something like that.” He added about the childhood of his partner and said, “I’m not sure of the exact details, but it was kind of a situation where she was given up for adoption and grew up in Canada.”
He also reflected on how changing rules and visa regulations are altering the “American Dream” for Indians. In the past, America was a destination for many Indians seeking opportunities in technology and other fields, aiming to build a brighter future. Expressing his concern about the shift in this scenario, he said, “I think America has been an immense beneficiary of talent from India, but that seems to be changing now.”
The two share a rather unconventional relationship. Together, they have four children — twins Strider and Azure, a daughter Arcadia, and a son Seldon Lycurgus. Despite their unique family setup, they describe each other as friends and have welcomed their children through IVF.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels