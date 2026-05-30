Samantha Ruth Prabhu turns warrior muse in a hand-painted Kalamkari saree for Maa Inti Bangaram trailer launch

The designer saree was woven using silk material, and the saree carried hand-painted Kalamkari artistry that was claimed to have taken almost 250 hours to finish. The artistry did not just involve decorative designs but also a narration. There were bows, swords, bracelets, flowers, bindi, and armbands on the fabric, all symbolizing a tale about a Veerangana (a courageous and graceful woman).

Colour scheme further enhanced the ensemble. A dark terracotta red made for the base colour, whereas touches of yellow ochre and light green accentuated the design. These colours lent an earthly feel to the collection, making it more timeless and regal in nature.

The coordinating half-sleeve blouse accentuating the saree had subtle yellow accents around both the sleeves and neckline. Samantha Ruth Prabhu selected to style herself modestly and tastefully so that the garments were emphasised for their quality more than anything else.

Styled by the team at Open House Studio, Samantha Ruth Prabhu wore a stylish neck piece from Madhulika Shaktawat along with gold bangles and some light earrings. The makeup went really well with her ensemble. Blushing cheeks, coloured lips, mascaraed eyes and a red bindi made up for the perfect look.