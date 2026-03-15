Samantha Ruth Prabhu takes us through her latest venture and its debut collection!

When Harshita Motaparthi founded Mile Active in 2023, she was solving a problem hiding in plain sight — Indian women had spent years squeezing themselves into activewear designed for entirely different bodies, climates and lives. Two years and a rebrand later, Mile Collective arrives as something more expansive: a contemporary lifestyle label co-founded alongside Pravishta Nadella and actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The brand’s debut collection, OnTheGo, does exactly what it says: soft, engineered pieces that travel with you from a morning run to an afternoon meeting to an evening sprawled on the sofa, without ever asking you to change. We sit down with Samantha to find out what drew her to the other side of the label, the debut collection’s several offerings and lots more!
OnTheGo is designed for women who move through full days without pressing pause. What does movement mean to you beyond just physical fitness?
Movement, for me, has never just been about fitness. It’s about momentum. It’s about not staying stuck emotionally, mentally, or creatively. As women, we’re constantly transitioning between roles and responsibilities and that in itself is movement. Some days it looks like a workout. Other days, it’s showing up to work, being there for family, choosing yourself, or simply getting through something hard. OnTheGo is really about honouring that everyday rhythm.
Why activewear and why now? What problem is On The Go solving? What makes Mile Collective different?
Activewear felt natural because it’s what most of us actually live in. But I always found myself wanting pieces that didn’t feel limited to just the gym. I didn’t want to change three times a day. With Mile Collective, we wanted to create something that moves with you from a workout to a meeting to a coffee run without feeling underdressed or overdone. I think what makes us different is that we’re not chasing trends. We’re thinking about real women and real days. It’s activewear, but it’s also everyday wear.
What makes your fabric stand out? What were your non-negotiables in this area?
Comfort was non-negotiable. If something feels restrictive or needs constant adjusting, it’s already failed. We focused on fabric that stretches but still holds you, that breathes, that doesn’t turn sheer the moment you bend. It took time because we tested everything properly. I wore samples for full days, not just workouts, to see how they felt hours later. For me, technical superiority isn’t about complicated jargon. It’s about whether you forget you’re wearing it.
What defines the design language of OnTheGo ? What silhouettes are part of the debut drop?
The design language is minimal and intentional — clean lines, strong fits, nothing distracting. I didn’t want loud branding or pieces that felt overly designed. The first drop is edited sports bras, high-waisted leggings, versatile tops and layering staples. They’re sculpted but not aggressive. Flattering, but easy. We wanted to start with essentials done really well.
How did you decide on the colour palette?
We went with tones that feel grounded and timeless. Neutrals, deeper hues, shades you can repeat without getting bored with. For a first drop, it felt important to build foundation pieces that slide effort - lessly into your wardrobe. You can style them in different ways and they don’t feel dated six months later.
How involved were you in the process? And what’s your personal favourite piece?
I was very involved, especially with the fits. I’m particular about how something sits on the waist, how straps feel on the shoulders and where seams fall. Those small details matter. I reach for the high-waisted leggings the most. They’re easy. I’ll throw on a tank top and sneakers and head out or pair them with an oversized tee. I love pieces that don’t announce themselves as gym wear.