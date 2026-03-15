Samantha Ruth Prabhu takes us through her latest venture and its debut collection!

When Harshita Motaparthi founded Mile Active in 2023, she was solving a problem hiding in plain sight — Indian women had spent years squeezing themselves into activewear designed for entirely different bodies, climates and lives. Two years and a rebrand later, Mile Collective arrives as something more expansive: a contemporary lifestyle label co-founded alongside Pravishta Nadella and actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The brand’s debut collection, OnTheGo, does exactly what it says: soft, engineered pieces that travel with you from a morning run to an afternoon meeting to an evening sprawled on the sofa, without ever asking you to change. We sit down with Samantha to find out what drew her to the other side of the label, the debut collection’s several offerings and lots more!