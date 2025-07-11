Popular Indian label teams up with DC Comics to launch a character-led activewear collection

In a first for the Indian activewear space, homegrown label Strch has partnered with DC to launch a performance wear collection inspired by two of the comic world’s icons — Superman and Wonder Woman. The edit marks the beginning of a strategic three-year collaboration, blending functional, design-forward athletic wear with the universal appeal of DC’s characters.“The idea emerged from a desire to bring a layer of storytelling to performance wear, something that could fuse function with fantasy. DC gave us a universe full of icons that resonate across generations and g eo g raphies. Characters like Superman and Wonder Woman embody strength, resilience and individuality, all values we champion. This isn’t about putting a logo on a T-shirt. Every piece has been thought through from silhouette to stitch. We’ve treated each character like a design muse rather than a marketing device,” begins founder Prithvi Bhagat.
Expect sculpted leggings, compression tops and active wear sets. “We’ve designed for movement, but also for mood, whether it’s a high-energ y training session or a post-workout coffee run,” she reveals. The men’s line leans into structured silhouettes and tonal strength, while the women’s line focuses on empowered tailoring and contouring fits. “We deconstructed the characters visually, pulling from their core colour palettes but in evolved tones. Deep crimson, cobalt blues, metallic golds, each hue has been reinterpreted in a way that feels sophisticated, not costume-y,” she shares.
Notice the subtle embossing, iconography in layering details and angular panel work on the offerings. At first glance, Strch’s Lasso Legend Tee from the edit might look like your average gym tee, but slip it on and the difference is immediate — crafted in a super-stretchy, featherlight fabric, it’s ideal for both movement-heavy workouts and laid-back weekends. “We stayed true to our roots with four-way stretch fabrics, moisture-wicking tech and ultra-breathable mesh zones. But what’s new is the infusion of micro-textures, reflective detailing and power compression fabrics that hold and move,” she notes
From a creative standpoint, the collaborative collection allows Strch to explore a wide spectrum of identities — heroes, rebels, outliers. The brand envisions designing drop after drop, each collection rooted in the essence of a character but reimagined into something elevated and wearable. “Let’s just say the multiverse is only beginning to open up. Future drops will spotlight a broader roster of characters and even more experimental formats — limited editions, collabs with artists and immersive experiences,” Prithvi concludes.
₹2,499 onwards. Available online.