Christian Louboutin celebrates sartorial craft during Paris Men’s Fashion Week 2025

The experience began in the Salon des Batailles, where guests witnessed live demonstrations of traditional shoemaking techniques. Artisans brought to life la patine and le glaçage — the signature burnishing and glazing processes that give the Chambeliss line its rich, dimensional sheen. Alongside these, intricate embroidery by Maison Lesage adorned the limited-edition Farfajour and Farfanuit shoes, each featuring hand-embroidered butterflies composed of organza, metallic threads, sequins, beads and rhinestones — a luminous tribute to meticulous handwork.

In the adjoining Salon des Aigles, the narrative unfolded with a choreographed performance by four dancers embodying key styles from the collection. Titled 24 Hours in the Life of a Dandy, the performance was flanked by two bespoke installations — Vitrines l’Éclaté — that deconstructed the artistry behind the Farfaman and Farfarock shoes. The looks on display included the equestrian-inspired Lord Chamb boots, the moiré-detailed O Louvre moccasin, and the rhinestone-encrusted Circus Booty Perla — a whimsical reinterpretation of a vintage design with 10,000 pearls and rhinestones evoking a harlequin’s ruff.