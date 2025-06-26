New launches

Christian Louboutin celebrates sartorial craft during Paris Men’s Fashion Week 2025

In every room, Christian Louboutin’s Sartorial line paid homage to timeless menswear codes turning each shoe into a living, breathing work of art
Christian Louboutin celebrates sartorial craft during Paris Men’s Fashion Week 2025 at Hôtel de Crillon
The label unveiled the Sartorial line through an immersive, multi-sensory presentation at the iconic Hôtel de Crillon
Christian Louboutin unveiled its new Sartorial line at Paris Men’s Fashion Week through an immersive, multi-sensory presentation at the iconic Hôtel de Crillon. Designed to honour artisanal savoir-faire and modern elegance, the showcase transformed the grand salons of the hotel into a theatrical journey across rooms that celebrated the Maison’s commitment to craftsmanship and innovation.

A showcase spread across rooms!

The experience began in the Salon des Batailles, where guests witnessed live demonstrations of traditional shoemaking techniques

The experience began in the Salon des Batailles, where guests witnessed live demonstrations of traditional shoemaking techniques. Artisans brought to life la patine and le glaçage — the signature burnishing and glazing processes that give the Chambeliss line its rich, dimensional sheen. Alongside these, intricate embroidery by Maison Lesage adorned the limited-edition Farfajour and Farfanuit shoes, each featuring hand-embroidered butterflies composed of organza, metallic threads, sequins, beads and rhinestones — a luminous tribute to meticulous handwork.

In the adjoining Salon des Aigles, the narrative unfolded with a choreographed performance by four dancers embodying key styles from the collection. Titled 24 Hours in the Life of a Dandy, the performance was flanked by two bespoke installations — Vitrines l’Éclaté — that deconstructed the artistry behind the Farfaman and Farfarock shoes. The looks on display included the equestrian-inspired Lord Chamb boots, the moiré-detailed O Louvre moccasin, and the rhinestone-encrusted Circus Booty Perla — a whimsical reinterpretation of a vintage design with 10,000 pearls and rhinestones evoking a harlequin’s ruff.

The looks on display included the equestrian-inspired Lord Chamb boots

Collars and shoes

The journey culminated in the Salon Marie-Antoinette, where the Chambeliss line took centre stage. Set on a billiard-style table were signature styles such as the Chambelimoc, Chambelimonk, Lord Chamb and Chambeliss Night Strass, each unified by a striking metal pin detail — a nod to the classic shirt collar pin. Accompanying each shoe was a matching collar, some fitted with the jewelled Chambelink Strass pin, available in silver, gold, rose gold, and black. With 200 handset rhinestones, these pins echoed the Maison’s flair for refined embellishment.

christian louboutin
Paris Men’s Fashion Week

