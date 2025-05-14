Christian Louboutin reveals a collaborative collection with surfer artist Otis Carey

When couture meets coastline, the results are nothing short of electrifying. Christian Louboutin, the reigning king of red-soled allure, has teamed up with Australian Indigenous artist and professional surfer Otis Carey for a boundary-pushing capsule collection that merges fashion, art, and cultural storytelling.

The collaboration hinges on a shared obsession with bold expression and fearless colour. Otis Carey — whose practice intertwines Indigenous identity with a spiritual reverence for the ocean — brings his painterly prowess to a striking signature print dubbed Toile Enduite Gaagal (Gaagal meaning ocean in his native Gumbaynggirr language).