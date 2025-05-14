Christian Louboutin reveals a collaborative collection with surfer artist Otis Carey

When couture meets coastline, the results are nothing short of electrifying. Christian Louboutin, the reigning king of red-soled allure, has teamed up with Australian Indigenous artist and professional surfer Otis Carey for a boundary-pushing capsule collection that merges fashion, art, and cultural storytelling.
The collaboration hinges on a shared obsession with bold expression and fearless colour. Otis Carey — whose practice intertwines Indigenous identity with a spiritual reverence for the ocean — brings his painterly prowess to a striking signature print dubbed Toile Enduite Gaagal (Gaagal meaning ocean in his native Gumbaynggirr language).
Bags, sneakers and heels, all that's part of the edit!
Carey’s artistry extends to a series of handbags that don’t just accessorise—they mesmerise. The Toile Enduite Gaagal transforms the iconic Eloise bag into a living, breathing artwork, while the Otis Waves design features laser-cut leather strips woven into undulating patterns, capturing the ocean’s rhythmic grace.
The motif also adorns a special edition of Louboutin’s classic Louis sneaker, each pair designed to resemble a brushstroke-rich canvas, then coated with a water-repellent finish that nods to Carey’s surfing roots.
A tribute to the ocean
The collection also brings the ocean’s sensuality to the ground-breaking Miss Z line—a recent addition to the Louboutin repertoire that balances high-heel elegance with unexpected comfort. Crafted with the brand’s newest everlasting red sole, Miss Z has redefined what it means to walk confidently in couture.
Two standout styles, the Gaagal Sphere and Gaagal Strass, exemplify the maison’s meticulous craftsmanship. Each is encrusted with manually set crystals, designed to shimmer like sunlight on saltwater.