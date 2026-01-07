Makers release Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s first look from Maa Inti Bangaram

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is gearing up for her return to the Telugu film industry with her next Maa Inti Bangaram.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu serves intense look in a simple saree in Maa Inti Bangaram

Adding to the buzz for the already hyped drama, the makers have unveiled the first look poster from BV Nandini Reddy’s directorial. The poster has Samantha standing inside a bus in a simple brown saree. She seems all ready to pick a fight with intensity clearly visible in her eyes.

Sharing the poster with her Instagram Family, Samantha wrote, “You just keep watching... #MaaIntiBangaaram will be connecting with y’all.(sic).”

Along with the first look poster, Samantha also revealed the release date for Maa Inti Bangaram teaser trailer. “#MiBTeaserTrailer out on 9th JAN at 10 AM," she added.