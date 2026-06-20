Celebs

Samantha Ruth Prabhu sparks pregnancy rumours after recent outing, no official announcement yet

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru were out celebrating the success of Maa Inti Bangaaram and fans claim they could spot a baby bump
Samantha Ruth Prabhu sparks pregnancy rumours after recent outing, no official announcement yet
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru
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Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu about to be a mother? The popular actress married director-producer Raj Nidimoru on December 1, 2025 as they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony. The couple has now sparked pregnancy rumours after their recent appearance went viral.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru celebrate the success of Maa Inti Bangaaram, spark pregnancy rumours

Recently, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was recently spotted with her husband, Raj Nidimoru. The couple were out to celebrate the success of the actress' latest film, Maa Inti Bangaaram which released on June 19, 2026.

Samantha appeared in a simple look, wearing a white T-shirt with blue denim jeans but that was enough to spark intense pregnancy rumours. As the video of the couple from the outing went viral, fans believed that they could notice a baby bump.

As the speculations grew, reports emerged suggesting that Samantha's close friends have confirmed the rumour saying that she will soon become a mother. However, it is important to note that there has been no official announcement or confirmation of the news on behalf of the couple.

Samantha returns in Maa Inti Bangaaram
Samantha returns in Maa Inti Bangaaram

Samantha Ruth Prabhu comes back with Maa Inti Bangaaram

Currently, Samanth Ruth Prabhu is basking in the success of Maa Inti Bangaaram. It is a Telugu adventure film about a woman whose secret past threatens to disrupt her traditional home life.

The movie has been directed by BV Nandini Reddy while Raj Nidimoru is the creator. Besides Samantha, the cast includes Gulshan Devaiah, Manjusha Mukkavilli, Diganth Manchale among others.

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Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Samantha Ruth Prabhu pregnancy rumours