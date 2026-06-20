Samantha Ruth Prabhu sparks pregnancy rumours after recent outing, no official announcement yet

Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu about to be a mother? The popular actress married director-producer Raj Nidimoru on December 1, 2025 as they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony. The couple has now sparked pregnancy rumours after their recent appearance went viral.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru celebrate the success of Maa Inti Bangaaram, spark pregnancy rumours

Recently, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was recently spotted with her husband, Raj Nidimoru. The couple were out to celebrate the success of the actress' latest film, Maa Inti Bangaaram which released on June 19, 2026.