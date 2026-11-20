Recently, Poonam opened up about Manish and Qazi's fight on Bigg Boss. Defending her husband, she said, "Ever since Manish entered the house, Qazi has constantly poked him with names like "Gyani Baba" and "Professor." It initially started as a prank played by Qazi where other housemates also joined in. Manish had no idea about it but he still took it sportingly, joined them and even danced along (which wasn't telecasted)."

Shge further aded, "However, Qazi kept taking it further with condescending remarks and age-shaming. When Manish finally asked him to stop and draw a line, Qazi told the camera that he would make Manish cry and wouldn't stop."