Manish Goel, currently making news for being a participant in Bigg Boss 20, has quite an intriguing romantic history with his wife, Poonam Narula Goel. It all began when both of them met during the filming of the much-talked-about TV serial, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, which was probably around 2000. After their initial fondness for each other, things eventually led to a romance with some help from Manish's mother.
Born on 3rd June 1976 in Mumbai, Poonam Narula Goel studied at the acting school founded by Ashok Kumar before embarking on her television career during the mid-1990s. Some of her first TV shows were Mano Ya Na Mano and Parampara.
Manish Goel's wife gained fame with her role as Nivedita Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Some of her other roles include Radha Malhotra in Shararat and Mahi Abhay Kapoor in Kkusum. Other shows she has starred in include Kutumb, Itihaas, Kaahin Kissii Roz, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Astitva...Ek Pehchaan. Apart from acting, Manish Goel's wife has explored wedding planning, animal welfare activism and brand endorsements.
Kusum Goel, Manish's mother, turned out to be the Cupid. On visiting the sets of the show, she admired Poonam and wanted to make her daughter-in-law. At first, Poonam was taken aback by the sudden proposal.
They got married on October 22, 2002. Manish and Poonam have two kids named Aryaveer Goel (son) and Maliha Goel (daughter). They were also participants in Nach Baliye 1 in 2005, coming out as the first runners-up. Later, Manish Goel's wife stepped away from daily soaps to focus on family and other professional ventures.
Recently, Poonam opened up about Manish and Qazi's fight on Bigg Boss. Defending her husband, she said, "Ever since Manish entered the house, Qazi has constantly poked him with names like "Gyani Baba" and "Professor." It initially started as a prank played by Qazi where other housemates also joined in. Manish had no idea about it but he still took it sportingly, joined them and even danced along (which wasn't telecasted)."
Shge further aded, "However, Qazi kept taking it further with condescending remarks and age-shaming. When Manish finally asked him to stop and draw a line, Qazi told the camera that he would make Manish cry and wouldn't stop."