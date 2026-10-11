Who Is Manish Goel? Bigg Boss 20's first wild card entry

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 20 is about to get a fresh jolt. According to reports, television actor Manish Goel is set to enter the house as a wild card contestant, alongside Instagram creator Nakul Dhull. While Nakul brings a digital fan base, Manish brings recognition among small-screen viewers, and many are now asking who he is.
Manish Goel is a familiar face of Hindi television, originally from New Delhi. He earned popularity through shows such as Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Ghar Ek Mandir and Bhabhi, where he is often remembered as Tilak Chopra. His other credits include Devi, Nimki Vidhayak, Tantra and Hamari Wali Good News, and he has also been seen in Anupamaa.
Manish has recalled how a school play, in which he performed as Lord Ram, sparked his dream of becoming an actor. He has spoken about growing up around his father's salon business, where film magazines and a Friday movie ritual fuelled his passion. His first trip to Mumbai after school didn't lead anywhere, so he returned to Delhi and studied interior decoration before eventually breaking into television.
He spent 2021 working on his film Hanak, learning the filmmaking process, and that he turned down TV offers because they were similar to roles he had already played.
Entering midway is never easy. By the time wild cards arrive, housemates have usually formed friendships, picked sides and clashed over tasks. Goel's years of experience in the industry could help him read the room quickly, but he will need to carve out his own space fast. His arrival may also give existing contestants a common reason to close ranks.
Bigg Boss 20 streams on JioHotstar and airs on Colors TV, with Salman Khan hosting the weekend episodes. Whether Goel becomes a calm strategist or a surprise entertainer remains to be seen, but his entry adds a seasoned television name to an already crowded house.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.