Who Is Manish Goel? Bigg Boss 20's first wild card entry

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 20 is about to get a fresh jolt. According to reports, television actor Manish Goel is set to enter the house as a wild card contestant, alongside Instagram creator Nakul Dhull. While Nakul brings a digital fan base, Manish brings recognition among small-screen viewers, and many are now asking who he is.

Who Is Manish Goel?

Manish Goel is a familiar face of Hindi television, originally from New Delhi. He earned popularity through shows such as Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Ghar Ek Mandir and Bhabhi, where he is often remembered as Tilak Chopra. His other credits include Devi, Nimki Vidhayak, Tantra and Hamari Wali Good News, and he has also been seen in Anupamaa.

Manish has recalled how a school play, in which he performed as Lord Ram, sparked his dream of becoming an actor. He has spoken about growing up around his father's salon business, where film magazines and a Friday movie ritual fuelled his passion. His first trip to Mumbai after school didn't lead anywhere, so he returned to Delhi and studied interior decoration before eventually breaking into television.