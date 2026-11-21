Anirudh's crisp white suit proved that understated dressing can be just as impactful as elaborate embellishment. Chunky sneakers and dark sunglasses lent the ensemble a relaxed, contemporary edge. It was a reminder that white need not be reserved for conventional formalwear.

In another look, the music composer wore a traditional South Indian ensemble in shades of ivory, beige and champagne, styled by Pallavi Singh. A kurta paired with a matching veshti (dhoti) was layered under a structured, long, open-front jacket featuring intricate tone-on-tone embroidery. The result was a contemporary take on traditional attire.