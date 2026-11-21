Weddings are as much about celebrating love as they are about making a style statement. And Kavya Maran and Anirudh Ravichander's wedding celebrations offered plenty of inspiration for couples looking to strike the right balance between traditional elegance and contemporary glamour. The couple tied the knot in Greece on November 11 in an intimate ceremony attended by family and close friends. Their wedding wardrobe featured coordinated pastel creations by designer Tarun Tahiliani. Anirudh recently took to Instagram to share glimpses of their pre-wedding festivities and wedding looks. From statement-making sequins to understated monochrome ensembles, here are five fashion lessons we are taking away from the couple's celebrations.
Kavya's champagne-gold gown, featuring a figure-hugging silhouette, a plunging neckline and soft peach feather sleeves, demonstrated how sequins can make an outfit occasion-worthy without requiring excessive accessorising. In another look, Kavya opted for a blush-pink, mermaid-style, floor-length lehenga paired with a fitted, short-sleeved blouse. Adorned with tone-on-tone 3D floral appliques, delicate sequins and beadwork, the ensemble made an equally compelling case for embellished occasionwear.
A heavily embellished corset paired with a flowing pleated skirt featuring a thigh-high slit made for one of Kavya's most striking looks. Draped sleeves lent the ensemble a Grecian-inspired aesthetic, while metallic heels completed the outfit. Corsets, asymmetric necklines and dramatic sleeves are worth considering when looking beyond conventional wedding silhouettes.
Anirudh's crisp white suit proved that understated dressing can be just as impactful as elaborate embellishment. Chunky sneakers and dark sunglasses lent the ensemble a relaxed, contemporary edge. It was a reminder that white need not be reserved for conventional formalwear.
In another look, the music composer wore a traditional South Indian ensemble in shades of ivory, beige and champagne, styled by Pallavi Singh. A kurta paired with a matching veshti (dhoti) was layered under a structured, long, open-front jacket featuring intricate tone-on-tone embroidery. The result was a contemporary take on traditional attire.
Anirudh sported an embroidered open-front jacket with a structured bandhgala collar, layered over a draped kurta, making a case for all-black occasionwear.The look was proof that monochrome dressing does not have to be predictable
From complementary metallics to coordinated pastel ensembles, Kavya and Anirudh demonstrated how couples can create a cohesive visual statement without wearing identical colours or styles. Think complementary textures, a shared colour palette and silhouettes that reflect individual personalities.
With their Chennai reception scheduled for November 21, the couple's wedding wardrobe has already offered plenty of inspiration for the upcoming wedding season.