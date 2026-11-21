Lance Broadway, a former Major League Baseball (MLB) pitcher who later pursued a career in acting, has died at the age of 43. He was found dead in the stairwell of an apartment complex in Dallas, Texas, on Tuesday, November 17, according to records from the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office.
The Dallas Police Department confirmed that officers responded to a call at an apartment complex in the 8100 block of Lemmon Avenue at around 6.42 pm. Lance was found unconscious on a stairwell outside an apartment and was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause and manner of death have not been determined, with the investigation and autopsy process ongoing.
Born on August 20, 1983, in Bryan, Texas, Lance played college baseball at Dallas Baptist University before transferring to Texas Christian University (TCU). His performances at TCU helped establish him as a prospect for professional baseball.
The Chicago White Sox selected him as the 15th overall pick in the first round of the 2005 MLB Draft. He made his major league debut on 7 September 2007. Across his MLB career, he appeared in 27 games for the two teams between 2007 and 2009.
Lance subsequently turned to acting, making his film debut in the 2013 action thriller Olympus Has Fallen, in which he played Secret Service Agent O'Neil. He went on to appear in television series including Saint George, Kevin from Work, Real Husbands of Hollywood, Lucifer and Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. He also appeared in the science-fiction film Beyond the Trek, originally titled Teleios. His final credited television appearance was in an episode of Colony in 2017.
In the later years of his life, Lance returned to baseball through coaching young players in the Dallas area. He spent several years working with a travel baseball team, helping young athletes develop their skills.
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