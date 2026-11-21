Lance Broadway, a former Major League Baseball (MLB) pitcher who later pursued a career in acting, has died at the age of 43. He was found dead in the stairwell of an apartment complex in Dallas, Texas, on Tuesday, November 17, according to records from the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office.

The Dallas Police Department confirmed that officers responded to a call at an apartment complex in the 8100 block of Lemmon Avenue at around 6.42 pm. Lance was found unconscious on a stairwell outside an apartment and was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause and manner of death have not been determined, with the investigation and autopsy process ongoing.

Lance Broadway's baseball career and transition to acting

Born on August 20, 1983, in Bryan, Texas, Lance played college baseball at Dallas Baptist University before transferring to Texas Christian University (TCU). His performances at TCU helped establish him as a prospect for professional baseball.