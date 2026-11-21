Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen has sparked reactions on social media after joking about making his Bollywood debut. He shared a photograph of himself preparing tea at a roadside stall in Mumbai on Friday, November 20, accompanied by a playful announcement about entering the Indian film industry.
Taking to X, Kevin wrote, “You asked me to get into Bollywood — we listened & I am making my debut today!” The post also included Indian and laughing emojis.
His post quickly attracted responses from Indian fans, many of whom joined in with jokes about his possible transition from cricket to acting.
According to reports, Kevin is currently in Mumbai filming content for his YouTube channel. He has been sharing updates from his time in India, including photographs and videos featuring local experiences. His latest post appears to be part of these activities.
Kevin, born in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, represented England in international cricket after moving to the country. He made his international debut in 2004 and went on to become one of England's prominent batters across formats.
He played 104 Test matches, 136 One Day Internationals and 37 T20 Internationals for England. He was also part of the team that won the 2010 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.
Following his retirement from international cricket, Kevin remained associated with the sport through commentary, analysis and other cricket-related activities. He has maintained a strong connection with India, particularly through the Indian Premier League, where he represented franchises including Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Delhi Daredevils and Rising Pune Supergiant.
Several former sportspersons in India have ventured into films after retiring from professional sports. Cricketer Salil Ankola transitioned to acting after representing India in international cricket, appearing in television shows and films such as Kurukshetra and The Power. Former cricketer Ajay Jadeja appeared in the Hindi film Khel (2003), while wrestler The Great Khali made appearances in Indian and international productions. Former tennis player Leander Paes also made his acting debut with the Bengali film Rajdhani Express (2013), and former cricketer Harbhajan Singh appeared in the Tamil film Friendship (2021), alongside Arjun Sarja and Losliya Mariyanesan.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.