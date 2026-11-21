Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen has sparked reactions on social media after joking about making his Bollywood debut. He shared a photograph of himself preparing tea at a roadside stall in Mumbai on Friday, November 20, accompanied by a playful announcement about entering the Indian film industry.

Taking to X, Kevin wrote, “You asked me to get into Bollywood — we listened & I am making my debut today!” The post also included Indian and laughing emojis.

Kevin Pietersen's Bollywood debut joke gets fans talking

His post quickly attracted responses from Indian fans, many of whom joined in with jokes about his possible transition from cricket to acting.

According to reports, Kevin is currently in Mumbai filming content for his YouTube channel. He has been sharing updates from his time in India, including photographs and videos featuring local experiences. His latest post appears to be part of these activities.