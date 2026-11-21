Pregnancy dressing is no more wearing neutral, muted palettes, oversized silhouettes or hiding your baby bump, for many, it is all about getting the right silhouette, vibrant hues and of course, flaunting the cute baby bump. And Kiara Advani never shied away from it, be it at the MET Gala when she was carrying her first child, baby girl Saraayah, or during her second pregnancy, the fiery red dress on Koffee With Karan, or the hot pink crinkled dress as she stepped out in Mumbai with husband Sidharth Malhotra on November 20.
Kiara’s look centred around longline dress in pink crinkle silk finished with knotted detail at the front from JW Anderson, in a vivid pink shade, which immediately caught the eye. The dress featured delicate twisted, noodle-like straps, a fluid silhouette and a front tie detail that gathered the fabric into sculptural ruching around the waist. The dress had a droopy neckline and a v-neck back.
The design’s appeal lies in its effortless balance of structure and fluidity. Draped fabric creates a relaxed, flowing silhouette, while subtle gathering adds definition—giving the dress a thoughtfully tailored feel rather than looking casually thrown on. Though the floor-skimming length brings a hint of evening glamour, the airy silk and clean lines keep the piece grounded and wearable.
The colour, meanwhile, deserves its own moment. Poppy pink is not a shade that quietly blends into the background and that is precisely what makes it work. Against the understated backdrop of a Mumbai outing, it brought a burst of colour and personality to her look.
But Kiara Advani's pink dress comes with a luxury price tag. Kiara’s pink tie-detailed crinkled-silk maxi is listed at £1,250, which approximately is around INR 1.30 lakh.
The Toxic actress made sure to keep her styling minimal so that all eyes are stuck to her outfit only. She wore floral-inspired drop earrings and a statement silver ring. She wore her hair in loose, centre-parted waves, paired with fresh, dewy skin, softly defined eyes, and a wash of rose on the lips. The overall look struck an effortless balance—polished enough to turn heads, yet relaxed enough to feel right at home on a casual day out.
In contrast to Kiara’s vibrant look, Sidharth Malhotra kept things laid-back and neutral in an oversized white crew-neck T-shirt—worn with sleeves pushed up—and washed-grey pleated trousers. A watch with an orange strap brought a subtle, playful twist to the clean outfit.