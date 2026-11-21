Pregnancy dressing is no more wearing neutral, muted palettes, oversized silhouettes or hiding your baby bump, for many, it is all about getting the right silhouette, vibrant hues and of course, flaunting the cute baby bump. And Kiara Advani never shied away from it, be it at the MET Gala when she was carrying her first child, baby girl Saraayah, or during her second pregnancy, the fiery red dress on Koffee With Karan, or the hot pink crinkled dress as she stepped out in Mumbai with husband Sidharth Malhotra on November 20.

When Kiara Advani's hot pink maternity dress made the right statements

Kiara’s look centred around longline dress in pink crinkle silk finished with knotted detail at the front from JW Anderson, in a vivid pink shade, which immediately caught the eye. The dress featured delicate twisted, noodle-like straps, a fluid silhouette and a front tie detail that gathered the fabric into sculptural ruching around the waist. The dress had a droopy neckline and a v-neck back.