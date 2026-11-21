Prince Harry has spoken about how his children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, have changed since starting school in the United Kingdom. During an appearance on ITV's This Morning on Friday, November 20, the Duke of Sussex said the move from California to Britain had been a significant adjustment for the children but that they were settling in well.

“They love being back – I say ‘back’, they don't really know… It's a big culture shift,” Harry said during the interview. Archie (7) and Lilibet (5), spent their early years in the United States after Harry and Meghan Markle moved to California in 2020. The family returned to the UK earlier this year.

Prince Harry on Archie and Lilibet's school life in the UK

Harry said that wearing school uniforms was one of the noticeable changes for the children after beginning their education in Britain. “I think the kids in school uniforms is a big change for them but it's certainly helped,” he said.