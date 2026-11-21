Prince Harry has spoken about how his children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, have changed since starting school in the United Kingdom. During an appearance on ITV's This Morning on Friday, November 20, the Duke of Sussex said the move from California to Britain had been a significant adjustment for the children but that they were settling in well.
“They love being back – I say ‘back’, they don't really know… It's a big culture shift,” Harry said during the interview. Archie (7) and Lilibet (5), spent their early years in the United States after Harry and Meghan Markle moved to California in 2020. The family returned to the UK earlier this year.
Harry said that wearing school uniforms was one of the noticeable changes for the children after beginning their education in Britain. “I think the kids in school uniforms is a big change for them but it's certainly helped,” he said.
He also spoke about the change in their confidence since joining a British school. “The confidence in both of them has gone through the roof since being in a UK school, which is great as well,” the Duke said.
The children are also picking up British accents through their interactions with classmates. Harry joked about the change, saying, “I'm squeezing the accents out of them and so is the school.” He added that Lilibet had developed an impression of her mother, Meghan, saying, “Lili does a very good impression of ‘Mummyyyyy’.”
Harry also spoke about his own experience of returning to the UK after living in the United States for several years. “It's great being back on home soil and I'm throwing myself into the new winter weather which is also nice,” he said.
Reflecting on how living overseas had changed his perspective, he added: “It's always interesting when you're living overseas and looking back in, you can see lots of stuff happening, but when you're back everything feels quite similar. Obviously there's lots of change, but as far as London, as far as the UK… it's home.”
The interview came days after Harry, Meghan and their children were spotted together at London's Hyde Park Winter Wonderland. It was the family's first public outing with Archie and Lilibet since their return to the UK. Harry also spoke about the children's experience of visiting the attraction, recalling his own childhood visits and saying, “It's different when you've got kids. Santa Land and running around.”
During the appearance, Harry was also promoting the 2027 Invictus Games, which will be held in Birmingham. The event, founded by the Prince Harry, brings together wounded, injured and sick military personnel and veterans from different countries. The next edition is scheduled to take place in July 2027.