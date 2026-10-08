Meghan Markle steps out in London for dinner with Malala Yousafzai

Meghan Markle has made her first known public appearance in London since relocating to Britain, and she did it over dinner with one of the world's most recognisable activists.
The Duchess of Sussex, 45, was seen dining with Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai, 29, at Claridge's in Mayfair on Wednesday evening, according to multiple reports. Meghan was dressed casually in a white turtleneck, with her hair in a low bun. Malala wore a beige coat. Word of the dinner spread after a fellow diner shared a photo online with a caption along the lines of "POV: Claridge's decided to seat Meghan Markle and Malala in front of you."
The Sussexes arrived in the UK on August 26, six years after stepping back from royal duties and moving to California. Rather than London, the family settled in the Cotswolds. They are reportedly living in a private, non-royal residence and plan to remain private citizens. Archie and Lilibet started school this month.
Their outings so far have been low-key. Meghan was seen with friends Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi at a pub near Burford on September 21. Meghan and Harry were photographed holding hands as they entered the Falkland Arms pub in the Cotswolds on October 2. An insider said they were treated like any other guests. Wednesday's dinner is the first time the Duchess has been spotted in the capital itself.
Meghan and Malala have long been aligned on girls' education. In 2020, she and Harry joined Malala for a live video talk for International Day of the Girl, where they discussed the challenges that prevent millions of girls from attending school. Malala has lived in the United Kingdom since 2012 and co-founded the Malala Fund with her father. In 2014, she became the youngest Nobel laureate in history, receiving the Peace Prize.
The Sussexes are reportedly in Britain for an extended stay, though they are keeping their Montecito home and don't plan to relocate Archewell or As Ever to the UK. One source described their approach to the move as "step by step."
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