Meghan Markle steps out in London for dinner with Malala Yousafzai

Meghan Markle has made her first known public appearance in London since relocating to Britain, and she did it over dinner with one of the world's most recognisable activists.

Meghan Markle spotted with Malala Yousafzai at London’s Claridge’s

The Duchess of Sussex, 45, was seen dining with Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai, 29, at Claridge's in Mayfair on Wednesday evening, according to multiple reports. Meghan was dressed casually in a white turtleneck, with her hair in a low bun. Malala wore a beige coat. Word of the dinner spread after a fellow diner shared a photo online with a caption along the lines of "POV: Claridge's decided to seat Meghan Markle and Malala in front of you."