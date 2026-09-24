Inside Meghan Markle’s idyllic Cotswolds life as close friend shares sweet family moments

Life in the English countryside appears to suit the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, as she settles into her new routine following a family move across the Atlantic. Nearly a month after relocating to England alongside her husband, Prince Harry, and their children, Archie and Lilibet, the couple recently welcomed their first Californian guest for an idyllic countryside retreat.

Meghan Markle’s new UK life revealed by close friend

Close friend and Alliance of Moms co-founder Kelly McKee Zajfen shared an intimate glimpse into their new world during a sunny visit to the Cotswolds. Joined by longtime confidant Marcus Anderson, the group enjoyed afternoon sunshine, glasses of wine and games of mahjong in the garden. Kelly also brought along her six-month-old son, Jack, who received plenty of affection from the hosts. Meghan was seen cuddling the infant during a cosy pub outing, whilst Harry happily took to the floor to play with the tot. Lilibet also enjoyed sweet bonding time with the baby on the sofa.