Inside Meghan Markle’s idyllic Cotswolds life as close friend shares sweet family moments

Life in the English countryside appears to suit the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, as she settles into her new routine following a family move across the Atlantic. Nearly a month after relocating to England alongside her husband, Prince Harry, and their children, Archie and Lilibet, the couple recently welcomed their first Californian guest for an idyllic countryside retreat.
Close friend and Alliance of Moms co-founder Kelly McKee Zajfen shared an intimate glimpse into their new world during a sunny visit to the Cotswolds. Joined by longtime confidant Marcus Anderson, the group enjoyed afternoon sunshine, glasses of wine and games of mahjong in the garden. Kelly also brought along her six-month-old son, Jack, who received plenty of affection from the hosts. Meghan was seen cuddling the infant during a cosy pub outing, whilst Harry happily took to the floor to play with the tot. Lilibet also enjoyed sweet bonding time with the baby on the sofa.
Reflecting on the getaway, Kelly expressed her joy on social media, writing: “There’s something so special about getting a taste of this magical place with my bestie, and having my sweet Jack along for the adventure.” She added: “Family time is just what the heart ordered. With a side of mashed peas and fish n chips! All of it has filled my heart.”
Countryside comforts and quiet routines
The rural retreat follows a handful of low-profile outings for Meghan, who was recently spotted catching up over coffee at Soho Farmhouse and dining at an 18th-century pub with former Montecito neighbours Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi.
Meanwhile, Harry confirmed how enjoyable being back has been, stating: “It's wonderful to be back on British soil.” Reflecting on their fresh start, he noted: “The last two weeks have been—it's been eventful. We're getting stuck into the work. Kids are in school. We're happy.”
Closing her warm tribute, Kelly thanked locals for their hospitality: “To everyone we’ve met or bumped into, thank you for being so loving to my friend. It’s been beautiful to witness. She missed you too!”