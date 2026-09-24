Who is Maharaj-ji in Hanuman Ansh? Meet the retired army man Colonel Bakshi

Few people would guess that the man playing Maharaj-ji in one of 2026's biggest surprise hits spent decades in military intelligence. Retired Colonel Munishwar Nath Hunny Bakshi, once the commanding officer of the Indian Army's Technical Support Division (TSD), appears as the older Neem Karoli Baba in Hanuman Ansh.

Retired Army Colonel Munishwar Bakshi stars in Hanuman Ansh

Bakshi, 61, was commissioned into the Military Intelligence Corps in December 1988, following training at the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun. His service includes missions in Jammu & Kashmir and the Northeast, and he got the Vishisht Seva Medal. Prior to taking over the TSD, he led a military intelligence unit in Kolkata from 2007 to 2010.