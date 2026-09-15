Hanuman Ansh star Shobhinaw visits Lalbaugcha Raja with co-actor Purnima

Hanuman Ansh actor Shobhinaw Satyaa recently went to the popular Lalbaugcha Raja pandal in Mumbai during the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi along with co-actor Purnima. The actor went there to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha and could be spotted walking amidst the crowds of the nearby lanes.

Shobhinaw Satyaa gives darshan at Lalbaugcha Raja

Shobhinaw Satyaa dressed up for the festivity in his white kurta pyjama along with an orange stole. Purnima, on the other hand, dressed up in her traditional print dress with the matching dupatta. Both of these actors managed to move about in the crowded venue, along with their team members.