Hanuman Ansh star Shobhinaw visits Lalbaugcha Raja with co-actor Purnima

Hanuman Ansh actor Shobhinaw Satyaa recently went to the popular Lalbaugcha Raja pandal in Mumbai during the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi along with co-actor Purnima. The actor went there to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha and could be spotted walking amidst the crowds of the nearby lanes.
Shobhinaw Satyaa dressed up for the festivity in his white kurta pyjama along with an orange stole. Purnima, on the other hand, dressed up in her traditional print dress with the matching dupatta. Both of these actors managed to move about in the crowded venue, along with their team members.
The visit also allowed fans to meet the actor. Shobhinaw Satyaa was smiling, engaging in conversation with his fans and also taking selfies with them. The photos of the pandal darshan show the actor appreciating the fans in the decorated lanes around the pandal.
Hanuman Ansh follows the story of Lakshmi Narayan, a young child who sees his life transformed after the death of his mother. Searching for guidance and a closer relationship with God, he travels to different places, away from home. During his journey, he suffers both physically and emotionally, but has some spiritual experiences too. Based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba, this movie is an exploration of faith, humanity, sacrifice and purpose.
The movie had an estimated budget of Rs 2 crores, whereas it made an opening box office of about Rs 10 lakhs on the very first day. This movie was released on August 7, 2026, with no big stars, and it did poorly in the initial weeks, with earnings below Rs 2 crores.
It took an interesting turn when the movie managed to attract viewers in theatres due to popular social media reels and word-of-mouth publicity during the third week. The exhibitors showed it in more than 2,000 screens as fans and their families arrived in larger numbers. By the time the sixth week rolled around, Hanuman Ansh had successfully surpassed the mark of Rs 250 crore worldwide.
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