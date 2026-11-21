The lymphatic system collects excess fluid from body tissues and returns it to the bloodstream. When this process is disrupted, fluid can accumulate and cause swelling. Lymphatic drainage massage is primarily used to help manage this swelling, particularly in people with lymphedema.

Unlike a conventional deep-tissue massage, the technique involves gentle, slow and rhythmic movements on the skin. A trained practitioner uses specific strokes to direct fluid towards functioning lymphatic vessels and lymph nodes.

Lymphatic drainage massage can temporarily reduce puffiness and swelling caused by excess fluid retention. This may make certain areas of the body appear less swollen or more defined, which explains why the treatment is sometimes sought before important events or appearances.