Ananya Panday recently revealed that she had undergone lymphatic drainage massage treatment before appearing on Koffee With Karan. During the episode, where she appeared alongside businesswoman Ananya Birla, the actor spoke about getting the massage to fit into her outfit.
Lymphatic drainage massage, also known as manual lymphatic drainage (MLD), is a specialised massage technique designed to encourage the movement of lymph fluid through the body's lymphatic system. The system is made up of vessels, lymph nodes and organs that help maintain fluid balance and support the body's immune function.
The lymphatic system collects excess fluid from body tissues and returns it to the bloodstream. When this process is disrupted, fluid can accumulate and cause swelling. Lymphatic drainage massage is primarily used to help manage this swelling, particularly in people with lymphedema.
Unlike a conventional deep-tissue massage, the technique involves gentle, slow and rhythmic movements on the skin. A trained practitioner uses specific strokes to direct fluid towards functioning lymphatic vessels and lymph nodes.
Lymphatic drainage massage can temporarily reduce puffiness and swelling caused by excess fluid retention. This may make certain areas of the body appear less swollen or more defined, which explains why the treatment is sometimes sought before important events or appearances.
The primary benefit of lymphatic drainage is the reduction of fluid-related swelling. It is commonly used as part of treatment for lymphedema, a condition in which excess lymph fluid builds up in the body's tissues. It may also be recommended for certain patients recovering from surgery or cancer treatment.
For cosmetic purposes, facial lymphatic drainage is sometimes used to reduce temporary puffiness. Some people also report feeling more relaxed after a session. However, claims that the massage detoxifies the body, boosts immunity in otherwise healthy people or produces lasting weight-loss results should be treated with caution.