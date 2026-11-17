The much-awaited second season of the popular Hindi Original series, Call Me Bae, which marked actor Ananya Panday's web series debut, is all set to stream soon on Prime Video.

The eight-episode series returns with its unique blend of humor, glamour, and friendship, as Bae's love life takes a messier turn than ever, putting her heart, and her Behen Code, to the test.

Call Me Bae Season 2: Here's what we know

Directed by Collin D’Cunha, Call Me Bae Season 2 brings back its ensemble cast, featuring Ananya Panday in the lead, with Shruti Kamal Haasan joining the series, along with Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur in pivotal roles.