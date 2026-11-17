The much-awaited second season of the popular Hindi Original series, Call Me Bae, which marked actor Ananya Panday's web series debut, is all set to stream soon on Prime Video.
The eight-episode series returns with its unique blend of humor, glamour, and friendship, as Bae's love life takes a messier turn than ever, putting her heart, and her Behen Code, to the test.
Directed by Collin D’Cunha, Call Me Bae Season 2 brings back its ensemble cast, featuring Ananya Panday in the lead, with Shruti Kamal Haasan joining the series, along with Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur in pivotal roles.
Bella "Bae" Chowdhary (Ananya Panday) is back: triumphant, ambitious, and blazing with confidence. But while her career is on the rise, her love life is more tangled than ever. With two suitors pulling her heart in different directions, Bae has to deal with romance, heartbreak, and some very messy choices. And what's Bae without her trusted behens and their Behen Code? This time, the Behen Code is bigger, messier, and more unpredictable than ever, as a new sister joins the circle. With Bae taking every twist in her signature style and plenty of “baeilious” chaos, Season 2 promises one thing: two hearts, one Bae, and a whole lot of drama!
Stripped of her luxury and wealth, Ananya's Bae moves to Mumbai to start over, facing homelessness and learning to hustle on her own. She finds shelter and support from new roommates, Ahan and Desiree, and office friends including journalist colleagues Saira Ali and Tammarrah Pawwarh.
With help from Neel Nair, managing director of TRP, and a viral moment, she lands a job as a reporter/journalist, working alongside or under media figures like Satyajit Sen, host of The Confessional Show. Bae digs into corporate and data schemes, involving Mukul Savla and Satyajit, eventually confronting her past and bringing wrongdoings to light in a dramatic, televised spectacle.
The series heavily highlights luxury culture and designer wardrobes—featuring items like Birkin and Balenciaga bags, Louis Vuitton suitcases, and Manish Malhotra outfits—as part of its consumerism satire.
Call Me Bae Season 2 will premiere on Prime Video on December 17.
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